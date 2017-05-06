Letter to the Editor: Johnson needs to act

To the editor:

On June 3, 2016, a Union Pacific oil train derailed in Mosier, exploding in flames. The train derailed just several hundred feet from Mosier School, almost incinerating hundreds of children.



These Mosier residents are just a few miles away from Rep. Mark Johnson’s district; one would think he would be leading the charge to protect our communities and our rivers from the threat of oil by rail.

Instead, Johnson voted to oppose common-sense measures to improve oil train emergency response and hold railroads accountable.

Rep. Barbara Smith Warner introduced House Bill 2131, which would require oil spill contingency plans, fees to railroads, and require railroads to carry enough insurance to cover a worst-case oil train derailment.

Similar laws are already in place in California and Washington. The city of Hood River, Hood River County, and Mosier all support HB 2131.

Unfortunately, Rep. Mark Johnson doesn’t support this bill that would better protect us from oil trains. Rep. Johnson introduced amendments supported by UP that would gut the bill.

Incredibly, during a recent public hearing in which I testified, he even suggested to UP representatives that the railroad just needs to work on having a better public relations campaign!



When Rep. Johnson’s efforts to scuttle HB 2131 failed, he voted against the bill and therefore against our safety.

As a 20-year veteran professional firefighter and emergency manager, and after serving over 10 years as a Hood River city councilor, I know that oil by rail will never be safe. Rep. Johnson needs to stop running interference for UP and support strong, sensible legislation like HB 2131 that will help protect our communities.

Please contact Rep. Johnson and remind him that his district is here in Hood River, on the UP tracks, not in Omaha where UP’s headquarters are located. Ask him to support HB 2131 and quit trying to weaken it. Rep.MarkJohnson@state.or.us, 503-986-1452.

Laurent Picard

Hood River