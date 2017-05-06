Letter to the Editor: Support Dr. McCabe

To the editor:

Last week I opened my mailbox and found my May ballot tucked inside. After opening the ballot envelope, and scanning the various races and contestants, I thought it timely to write my first Letter to the Editor.

This letter is in support of Dr. Kevin McCabe, candidate for Columbia Gorge Community College Director Position 7. I have known Dr. McCabe for almost 10 years, from his time as a member of the biology faculty at CGCC to the present.

For the past three years I have had the honor of serving on the Mosier Community School board, with Dr. McCabe as chair. He has brought a high degree of professionalism to that board, and many accomplishments.

These include creating the first faculty collective bargaining agreement, adoption of a set of complete policies and administrative rules (following Oregon School Board Association guidelines), and establishing a newly updated strategic plan framework for 2017-21.

Dr. McCabe has the expertise and passion to be a great drector on the CGCC board and has my vote and support.

Dave Mason

Mosier