Letter to the Editor: TD store helps vets

To the editor:

On behalf of the Mt. Adams Institute, a local nonprofit supporting veterans secure employment in the public lands and natural resources sector, I would like to thank The Dalles Home Depot for its generosity in assisting us install energy efficiency windows at our training facility.

Store manager Lucas Cummins and his team (Greg, Maria, Edgar, Thomas and David) not only helped secure low cost and/or donated materials, they also helped install the windows with a group of local volunteers. Their can-do attitude and commitment to serve the local community was apparent throughout the process. Thanks Home Depot #4026 for your service.

Brendan Norman

Trout Lake