Letter to the Editor: Time for change

To the editor:
One of the greatest assets our community has is Columbia Gorge Community College. We’ve invested a great deal in this institution, and our students need it to be excellent.
Excellence requires leadership and innovation, and yet CGCC stays stuck on neutral, not accelerating.
It’s over time for change, which I will be voting for on this month’s ballot. Please join me.
Lee Weinstein
The Dalles
