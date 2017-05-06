0

Letter to the Editor: Truth hurts liberals

As of Saturday, May 6, 2017

To the editor:

Why does the large-as-a-barge liberal media hate and despise the lightweight canoe-sized conservative media? There’s a simple three-word answer: The truth hurts.

Finally, at last, after years of extension and intensive investigational scrutiny, we learn that all those “spontaneous” nationwide protests dastardly designed to derail what could be a triumphant Trump train are skillfully planned and paid for by a flock of Democrat millionaires.

Let’s put it this way, “Give them the green and they’ll get mean.”

Bill Davis

Hood River

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

News from our Community Partners

﻿
CLOSE X

Information from the Chronicle and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)