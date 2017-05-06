Letter to the Editor: Truth hurts liberals

To the editor:

Why does the large-as-a-barge liberal media hate and despise the lightweight canoe-sized conservative media? There’s a simple three-word answer: The truth hurts.

Finally, at last, after years of extension and intensive investigational scrutiny, we learn that all those “spontaneous” nationwide protests dastardly designed to derail what could be a triumphant Trump train are skillfully planned and paid for by a flock of Democrat millionaires.

Let’s put it this way, “Give them the green and they’ll get mean.”

Bill Davis

Hood River