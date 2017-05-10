Crosstalk: Best fix for Oregon’s budget woes

Oregon lawmakers have rolled out a broad plan to overhaul the state's corporate tax system with a plan that would replace Oregon's corporate income tax with a tax on businesses' gross receipts, or revenues from business-to-business transactions for things like equipment and materials.

The proposal is similar to the Measure 97 tax hike initiative, which would have raised $6 billion for the next two years and was soundly defeated by voters.

The proposal is short on details, but could net anywhere between $288 million and $3 billion in additional funds for the cash-strapped state over the next two years, according to a report from the Associated Press.

The proposal, with bi-partisan support, could be adopted by the Legislature. Or, if bi-partisan support is lacking, it could be placed on the ballot for voter approval, thereby circumventing the minority party.

Both sides, Democrats and Republicans, seem to agree that Oregon's tax structure needs major revisions.

Given that voters have placed them in office for just this sort of work, Oregon will be best served by a proposal supported – and passed — by our representatives, not one shuttled off to the voters in hopes they will support the majority party.

Finding a balance won't be an easy task.

Democrats and labor unions have been squaring off with Republicans and businesses over whether Oregon's budget woes stem from corporations not paying their fair share or runaway government spending that's reaching unsustainable levels.

Both, in my view, are true.

There is plenty of runaway spending to point to, and during their fight against Measure 97, many in the business community agreed the state's tax burden is lighter on business than it should be.

Their objection to Measure 97 was in the details of the measure, which targetted businesses unfairly.

Oregon's tax structure needs to be changed. Its heavy reliance on personal income taxes creates volatility during tough economic times, while voter-approved property tax caps from the 1990s have reduced funds to education and other services by roughly $2.8 billion annually by today's standards, according to the AP report.

Oregon's lack of a sales tax may also further hamper potential new sources of revenue.

Is a gross receipts tax the solution? I don't know.

So far, Republicans in both chambers appear ready to double-down on their opposition.

"No gross receipts tax, period. Oregonians slammed the doors shut on Measure 97 and they want to have a conversation not on a hidden sales tax, but on reining in out-of-control government spending," Senate Republican Leader Ted Ferrioli has said in a statement.

The minority party's support for the proposal is needed because without it, the Legislature won't have the three-fifths, or 60 percent, approval that any tax increase needs from lawmakers before signing into law by the governor.

Hopefully, the Republicans will float their own solution to changing Oregon's tax structure, or negotiate significant changes to the proposed bill so it has their support.

The result — a bipartisan solution supported by three-fifths of the Legislature – would be a big win for Oregonians.

If the Legislature chooses, instead, to send the bill to the voters they will have failed to provide our state with the leadership it needs. I, for one, will vote against it – and for better representation as well, because those in office will have failed to do their duty for the people of Oregon.

— Mark Gibson