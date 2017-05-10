Breaking News

Letter to the Editor: Jail tax is a bad idea

As of Tuesday, May 9, 2017

To the editor:

The NORCOR board is asking for a permanent tax rate for operating expenses, this is a bad idea for lots of reasons! NORCOR just had another county sign on for 44 beds and ICE has quadrupled their use of the jail, so the jail is making more money. Now their finances are the best they've been in 10 years, they are already hiring more staff. They don't need our tax money especially for a "permanent" tax increase. This is a needless wasteful tax!

Chip Wood

The Dalles

