For the Record for May 9, 2017

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Tuesday May 9, 2017

Accidents

The Dalles City

May 5, 10:32 a.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, 900 block of West 6th Street. Officer assisted with the exchange of information.

May 7, 10:00 a.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, West 10th and Jordan streets. Officer assisted with the exchange of information.

May 8, 8:35 p.m. – Two-vehicle, non-injury crash, West Sixth and Hostetler. One driver rear-ended a stopped vehicle that had to stop for a vehicle turning in front of it. The driver who rear-ended the vehicle said the first driver had stopped abruptly. The driver who was rear-ended was cited for following too closely and driving uninsured.

Fire

Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue

May 6, 12:17 p.m. – Crew responded to East 3rd and Federal streets on a report of a vehicle fire. Arrived to find a vehicle with light colored smoke coming from the sunroof. The smoke was found to be coming from the trunk. Entry to the trunk was made and the trunk was watered down. Contact was made with the owner who stated she washed some rags for work and left them in her trunk. She said the rags were very hot when she took them out of the dryer prior to putting them in the trunk.

May 7, 6:58 a.m. – Crew responded to the 2800 block of West 2nd Street on a report of smoke in the area. A legal burn was found and no problem was located.

Personnel also responded to 13 calls for emergency medical services on Friday, eight on Saturday, eight on Sunday, and nine on Monday.

May 8, 4:16 p.m. -- MCFR was dispatched to the 800 block of Snipes Street to check on a complaint of an open burn. Firefighters found an open burn in an open field. Owner had authorized controlled burn, but smoke was bothering neighbors so owner said he would put the fire out. Crew returned to quarters.

Police Reports

The Dalles City

A theft report was taken Friday morning from the 700 block of Pleasant Court after a caller reported some items were stolen out of her vehicle overnight.

A death report was taken Friday afternoon from the 2200 block of West 14th Street.

Police responded to the 2200 block of East 13th Steet Friday afternoon after a caller reported her foster son was causing a disturbance in the home. The juvenile was located and arrested for second-degree criminal mischief. The juvenile was lodged and a report was taken.

A stolen motorcycle report was taken Friday evening from the 300 block of Lone Pine Boulevard. The motorcycle and suspect were located by Klickitat County deputies later in the evening. The suspect was arrested.

Police responded to the 3200 block of Bret Clodfelter Way Friday evening after a caller reported a male suspect was walking through parking lots with a brick trying to break into vehicles. A first-degree criminal mischief report was taken and the suspect was not located.

Police responded to the 300 block of West 4th Street early Saturday morning after a caller reported he and his juvenile daughter were having an argument. An informational report was taken.

Kristien Cesar Contreras, 23, Bingen, Wash., was arrested early Saturday morning during a traffic stop in the 3900 block of West 6th Street and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants.

A caller in the 1200 block of East 10th Street reported Monday morning a man was beating a puppy. The man told police when he woke up the puppy had pooped on his pillow next to his head and he had spanked the puppy. He denied “pounding” on her. the officer discussed better methods for training a dog and curbing behavior.

Police assisted Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue in entering a locked apartment Monday evening to access a person needing medical help. It was learned it was the wrong apartment, and the fire department was advised by police of damage done to blinds on window caused by entering the residence, as police were told that was the correct apartment. The patient was found in the next apartment.

Wasco County

Deputy responded to the East launch at Mayer State Park Friday evening on a report of a missing windsurfer. Caller reported seeing the surfer’s board but the surfer was missing. The surfer was located by Klickitat County deputies and was brought back to Oregon, the surfer was unharmed.

Daniel Lee Jackson, 67, The Dalles, was arrested Sunday afternoon in the 5000 block of Cherry Heights Road during a traffic stop and is accused of driving while suspended and unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

Oregon State Police

Miguel Jimenez Olivares, 45, Portland, was arrested Friday evening during a traffic stop on Interstate 84 eastbound, milepost 136 and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Robert William Stephens, 53, Gresham, was arrested Saturday evening during a traffic stop on Interstate 84 westbound, exit 85 and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Charles Edward Boehm, 45, of Portland, was arrested Monday afternoon on Ketchum Road and accused of one count of parole violation and one count of criminal mischief in the third degree.

Nicolas Anthony Shaw, 24, of Deer Island, was arrested Monday afternoon on Interstate 84 at milepost 83 and accused of one count of probation violation.

Kristy Gail Simpson, 38, of Gresham, was arrested Monday afternoon on Interstate 84 at milepost 83 and accused of one count of unlawful possession of heroin, one count of unlawful possession of methamphetamine, and one count being a felon in possession of a weapon.

Lottery

Oregon

Friday, May 5

Mega Millions – 4-23-33-47-53; Mega: 7; Multiplier: 4

Pick 4 – 1 p.m. 8-5-5-1; 4 p.m. 0-8-1-1; 7 p.m. 9-4-4-0; 10 p.m. 0-1-8-4

Lucky Lines – 4-5-11-15-17-22-26-30

Saturday, May 6

Powerball – 11-21-31-41-59; Powerball: 21; Multiplier: 3

Megabucks – 6-14-23-35-40-45

Win for Life – 27-33-34-71

Pick 4 – 1 p.m. 8-5-6-7; 4 p.m. 0-5-6-5; 7 p.m. 9-1-4-8; 10 p.m. 9-5-7-7

Lucky Lines – 3-7-12-14-20-22-27-30

Sunday, May 7

Pick 4 – 1 p.m. 9-2-8-5; 4 p.m. 3-1-4-7; 7 p.m. 1-1-8-8; 10 p.m. 2-4-3-9

Lucky Lines – 2-8-10-13-17-23-27-31

Monday, May 8

Lucky Lines – 1, 8, 11, 15, 20, 22, 26, 30

Megabucks – 1, 7, 21, 22, 46, 47

Win for Life – 7, 36, 40, 59

Pick 4 – 1 p.m., 7, 7, 5, 1; 4 p.m., 6, 0, 5, 9; 7 p.m., 1, 9, 4, 7; 10 p.m., 5, 6, 8, 3

Washington

Friday, May 5

Match 4 – 5-7-8-24

Daily Game – 7-3-7

Saturday, May 6

Lotto – 1-2-21-27-29-32

Hit 5 – 2-6-15-27-37

Match 4 – 4-12-13-18

Daily Game – 7-2-9

Sunday, May 7

Match 4 – 10-13-16-24

Daily Game – 9-9-5

Monday, May 8

Lotto – 03-22-23-30-46-47

Hit 5 – 06-08-09-11-38

Match 4 – 01-03-05-22

Daily Game – 09-09-00