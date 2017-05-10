Sherman girls’ tennis rises to sub-district championship

The Sherman girls’ tennis team won 10 matches to claim first place honors, Meghan Belshe won a singles title, and the No. 1 doubles team of Savannah Moe and C.J. Johnson romped to first place with four victories at the 4A/3A/2A/1A Special District 4 Sub-District Tournament completed Saturday at Whitman College in Walla Walla, Wash.

With their sub-district crowns, Belshe, Moe and Johnson play again in regional action starting Friday in Walla Walla, with hopes of advancing to state play.

The Lady Huskies scored 32 points for their sub-district triumph, besting Weston-McEwen (27), Mac-Hi (22), Ione (13), Helix (12), Umatilla (3), Stanfield (3) and Condon-Wheeler (1).

“I’m really proud of how far my girls have come, both in the way they are playing and their mental toughness,” said Sherman coach Kalie Rolfe. “It can be intimidating to play athletes from schools that have more students, than we have people in our town, but they pulled together, fought hard, and came out on top.”



On Friday, after an opening-round bye, Belshe, a senior, cruised to a 6-0, 6-1 win over Paige Gabriel, of Helix.

In her second match of the day, Belshe tacked on a dominant 6-2, 6-0 drubbing of Mac-Hi’s Jadie Jackson.

Although she was excited to get off to stirring start, Belshe knew the second day slate would be a tough test.

“Going into Saturday, I was very excited, but I knew it wasn’t going to be as easy,” Belshe said. “I was going to have to play more conservatively and consistent.”

Belshe kept her momentum going in the semifinals with a 6-0, 6-1 victory against Ione’s Yaniva Garcia to advance to the championship.

After breezing through a 6-0 opening-set win over Johanna Alberts of Weston- McEwen, Belshe had to work overtime in the second set in a tiebreaker, where she eventually outlasted Alberts by a 7-2 margin for the 7-6 triumph.

“My serves were super great on Saturday,” Belshe said. “I was able to get three aces alone in the tiebreak.”

Johnson and Moe also had a first-round bye, and then hit the courts for a match against Kairy Escobedo and Evelyn Garcia, of Umatilla.

Johnson and Moe played flawlessly to hammer down a 6-0, 6-0 win to move on.

In their quarterfinal match, the Sherman duo had to get past Ione’s Katelyn Bass and Maia Fuchs, and they did so in impressive fashion, 6-1, 6-2.

The next opponent was the Weston-McEwen tandem of Mary Bagdon and Christina Swafford, and this seesaw match went into a third-set tiebreaker round.

Bagdon and Swafford scored a 6-4 win in the first set, and then Johnson and Moe stormed back in the final two sets, winning by final margins of 6-1 and 6-4 to vault into the finals versus Emily Cuellar and Janelle Martinez, from Mac-Hi.

Johnson and Moe dominated the opening set, 6-1, and pulled off the two-set sweep by a 7-5 score for the doubles crown.

As Sherman’s lone regional qualifier last season, Belshe is excited to experience this crowning achievement with her teammates.

“I’m so happy to be able to share it with Savannah and CJ,” Belshe said. “I am so proud of what these girls have been able to accomplish this season.”

Gabi Rubio won her first two singles matches (9-7 and 6-3, 4-6, 6-4), before being defeated by Ione’s Garcia in straight sets.

The doubles team of Valeria Ambriz and Jordan Barrett lost their first match, and the lone Sherman boy, Trenton Mason, was victorious in his first match by an 8-6 margin, and then lost a hard-fought second match, 0-6, 3-6.

The Umatilla boys won sub-districts with 28 points, one point better than Helix (27).

With a week to prepare for regionals, Rolfe said she will reinforce to her players that their physical and mental toughness will be tested.

Coach Rolfe said that if the level of play put up by her team stays the same, this group has a tremendous opportunity to move ahead to state competition.

“I will have to work hard to keep my season going,” Belshe said. “I am going into this weekend ready to put up a fight. Consistency and strength is what I’m going to focus on.”