Late rally keeps Riverhawks’ season alive

Down to their last three outs, the season on the line, trailing 5-2 in the seventh inning to Hermiston, The Dalles Riverhawks were not going to be denied.

The Hawks scored four runs on a walk, three singles, a double and a sacrifice fly to take a 6-5 lead and senior reliever Johnny Miller recorded the final three outs to help his team stay alive in the postseason.

“They competed pretty much the whole game, but when their backs were against the wall, they stepped up and got it done,” said The Dalles head coach Steve Sugg. “They played with a sense of urgency, which they haven’t been playing with over the last couple of weeks, so it was good to see.”

With TD starter Jordan Wetmore throwing his ace stuff through the first four innings, the Hawks inched ahead by a 2-1 margin, until Kody Moss scored on a passed ball in the bottom of the fifth to even the score at 2-all.

Hermiston came up in the sixth with a chance to regain the lead, and took advantage of five walks and a throwing error for a three-run rally, making it a 5-2 score.

Brylee Dufloth had a chance to close things out for the Bulldogs, but the Riverhawks had a rally jumpstarted by No. 9 hitter Jose Gonzalez, who led off with a walk.

Miller drove in Gonzalez with an RBI double, then Daniel Peters and Dawson Hoffman reached on infield singles to load the bases, setting the stage for Henry Lee.

On a 1-0 pitch, Lee smacked a two-run single up the middle, scoring Miller and Peters to even the score at 5-all.

With runners on the corners and no outs, Dalles Seufalemua capped the inning with an RBI sacrifice fly to deep left, which plated Hoffman and move the Hawks ahead, 6-5.

On eight occasions, there have been eight games decided by two runs or less, with the Hawks posting a 5-3 record.

Playing close games is nothing new to this group.

“When they put their minds to it, they have shown to battle back when things are on the line,” Sugg said. “Just like Mountain View when they were down 10-1 and they came back to win 15-11. I saw that same intensity last night against Hermiston. If we play like that in every game, we can do some things.”

Staked to a slim one-run lead, Sugg called on Miller to close the game out.

Miller struck out Hermiston’s No. 4 and 5 hitters, Lukas Tolen and Slade Gritz, and then plunked Kaden Caldwell to put the tying run on base.

The Bulldogs’ final hope, Daniel Gossler, flew out to centerfield to end the game.

Wetmore tossed six innings of three-hit ball with six walks, three hit batters and three strikeouts to pick up the win.

He gave five runs, three earned, on three hits.

Joel Mendez and Wyatt Noland totaled a hit each, Caldwell added a hit and a run scored, and Gossler finished 0 for 3 with a run and an RBI.

“Wetmore threw a great game yesterday,” Sugg said. “He gave up three hits in six innings against the same team that beat Hood River’s ace twice. Hermiston is a good club. They are competitive.”

Caden Schwirse got the start for Hermiston and allowed two runs, one earned, on three hits with three walks, four hit batters and three strikeouts.

Miller was 2 for 4 with a run and an RBI, Peters notched two hits and a run scored, and Hoffman went 1 for 4 with two runs scored.

Lee and Seufalemua had a hit and two RBIs apiece.

If the Hawks are going to secure the third and final Columbia River Conference playoff spot, they need to defeat Hood River Valley on the road Friday at 5 p.m., or hope Pendleton beats Hermiston in a rivalry game in Pendleton, where the No. 2 spot is up for grabs.

“We control our own destiny,” Sugg said. “We just got to beat Hood River. We played them tough in two games and I am looking forward to seeing them perform well in a big game.”