Mother’s Day features ‘Six’

Mother’s Day at Columbia Gorge Discovery Center and Museum will be made more festive with a performance by the new local band “Got Your Six,” which formed primarily to raise money for veteran causes, but is also open to supporting other events.

“We were asked to come and play Sunday and we thought it would be good exposure and let the community see what we can do,” said Chris Mumford, founder of the group and the drummer.

Entertainment by the band, which is named after the military term for “Got Your Back” will be from 1 to 3:30 p.m. May 14 in the River Gallery of the center, 5000 Discovery Drive.

Admission is free during the 20th anniversary celebration at the center. Activities for the day also include a Mother’s Day brunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., a Native drum making workshop and twined basketry class.

Got Your Six will also play at the center for Father’s Day, June 18.

The band has been on the move in recent weeks and helped the nonprofit group Pure Kraze raise several thousand dollars last weekend at a concert in Finley, near the Tri- Cities in Washington.

“That was our first official fundraiser,” said Mumford. “If anybody has an event for veterans and want us to play, they can give me a call.”

Mumford said Michael Stacey founded the organization based in Vancouver, Wash., and Mumford is fully behind his plan to build housing for homeless veterans in that area.

Thousands of veterans are sleeping under bridges, on streets and in empty lots, which has spurred Stacey, a Vietnam veteran, to seek construction of 18 micro homes on leased land — with hope of continuing the project as property, materials and funds become available. The first shelters will be given to women veterans.

For more information, visit the website: purekrazeveteransvillage.com, “Michael was on Channel 12 news one night and, after I heard him talk about what Pure Kraze was doing, my heart went ‘Wow!’” said Mumford.

Musicians in the area came and went for a while, but Got Your Six has finally established itself with Mumford joined by Paul Viemeister, music director at The Dalles High School, Bob Fisher, Tim Vergori and Dave Rice. Production issues are handled by Dale Rollins.

During Memorial Day weekend, Got Your Six will entertain to raise funds for Home with Heroes, another Vancouver-based group that provides former service members with hunting and fishing trips.

The group will be performing in a barn at the sprawling Horseshoe Bend Ranch in Klickitat County, where a 5K run and a target and trap shoot, as well as other activities, are planned.

For more information visit www.homesforheroes.com.

In June, Got Your Six has been asked by the Costco in Vancouver to perform for a Heroes night event that honors veterans, active duty troops and all emergency responders.

July finds the band in Redmond for a “Stand Down” organized by the Oregon Department of Veterans Affairs.

The first Stand Down was held during the Vietnam War to provide a safe retreat for units returning from combat operations. Today, it means an event that is set up to offer resources to military families.

Jam sessions are still held at the Oregon Veterans’ Home on two Thursday evenings per month —second and fourth — and community members are invited to drop by.

When the Civic Auditorium gets its theater renovations completed, Mumford said Rollins is working with other community members to plan a traditional USO-style show.

“We need talent and volunteers for technical help,” he said, referring people to Rollins at 541-993-2571.

Got Your Six is the outreach arm of Outside the Wire, an organization in the process of getting its nonprofit status.

The group banks at Rivermark Credit Union and donations can be made there.

Board members are: Mumford, Rollins, Gary Elkinton and Donna Henderson.

Henderson is a licensed clinical social worker who lives in south Wasco County. Mumford said she is dedicated to helping veterans cope with war trauma and reintegration issues with alternative therapies, such as yoga.

Mumford can be reached for more information about the band, or to schedule an appearance, at 541-980-1911.