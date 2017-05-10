Motorcyclist dies on I-84 east of The Dalles

On Wednesday May 10th at approximately 1:15 p.m., Oregon State Police troopers responded to a suspicious vehicle call on I-84 east of The Dalles. The responding trooper arrived on scene of a motorcycle laid against the guardrail. After some searching, the driver of the motorcycle was located with injures. The driver was transported, by ambulance but succumbed to injuries while en route to the hospital.

The driver was located approximately 330 feet behind the location of the motorcycle over the guardrail about 35 feet down an embankment in some tall grass. The driver stated he had blacked out while riding eastbound on I-84 near milepost 92, which located between The Dalles Dam and Celilo Park.

The name of the driver was not released pending notification of the family.