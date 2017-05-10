Rangers run winning streak to 20 games

While the Dufur baseball team is on a historic pace with an unblemished record through 20 games and a No. 1 ranking in the 2A classification, Kolbe Bales still feels this group has yet to reach its peak.

Coming off a two-game sweep against Sherman, the Rangers hit the field against 3A Riverside and pounded out 14 hits, received 12 walks and stole eight bases in a six-inning, 19-9 mercy-ruled win Monday at Dufur City Park.

“We can’t let that 20-0 get to us,” Bales said. “We got to keep pushing ourselves like we are 0-0 and we are starting from the beginning. We can’t give up and think just because we have such a great record that it is going to be easy. We still have to strive to be better every day.”

Dufur led 7-2 through one inning, but Riverside stormed back in the third with seven runs to tie the score at 9-all.

The Rangers (20-0 overall, 14-0 league) put the Pirates away with 10 unanswered runs in the final three innings.

Connor Uhalde led the offensive charge by going 2 for 4 with two doubles, a walk, three stolen bases, three runs scored and four RBIs.

Russell Peters tacked on two hits, one double, two walks, two runs scored and four RBIs, and Curtis Crawford went 2 for 3 with two walks, three runs scored and an RBI.

Hagen Pence and Bales combined to go 4 for 9 with three doubles, two walks, two stolen bases, four runs and three RBIs, and the duo of Tabor McLaughlin and Cayton Sinay added a hit, a walk, a run, and an RBI apiece.

Josh Brown also chipped in a hit and a walk, two runs scored, and Trevor Phetteplace and Jake Dollarhide added an RBI each.

Uhalde struck out 10, walked four and allowed five runs, one earned, on four hits in five innings to pick up the decision, his fourth win.

Dufur makes a trip to Culver for two games starting at 2 p.m. Friday in its season finale.