For the Record for May 10, 2017

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Wednesday May 10, 2017

Fire

Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue

May 9, 3:28 p.m. -- MCFR was dispatched to Interstate 84 westbound milepost 81.5 for a reported car fire. Firefighters came upon a small pickup truck with its hood up. Driver told firefighters his truck overheated, but there was no fire; he was waiting for a ride and did not need assistance. Crew returned to quarters. ­

The agency responded to 7 calls for emergency medical services on Tuesday.

Police reports

The Dalles

A theft report was taken early Saturday morning from the 800 block of Hostetler Street after a victim reported a firearm was stolen from his vehicle.

A hit and run report was taken Saturday morning from the 500 block of West 7th Street.

Douglas Frederick Evans, 47, The Dalles, was arrested Saturday morning in the 4700 block of Simonelli Road and is accused of two counts of telephonic harassment.

Police responded to the 700 block of Union Street Saturday afternoon after child services called to report a juvenile male had just been released from the detention facility but was refusing to go home. Juvenile subject was out of control and was detained due to his behavior. He was left in the care of child services. An information report was taken.

A theft report was taken Saturday afternoon from the 500 block of Mt. Hood Street after a victim reported her purse was stolen.

Jessica Amberdawn Perales, 34, The Dalles, was arrested Saturday evening in the 1700 block of West 10th Street on two local warrants for probation violation.

Joseph Daniel Templin, 21, no listed address, was arrested Saturday evening in the 400 block of Mt. Hood Street and is accused of second-degree theft.

Police responded to the 400 block of Mt. Hood Street Sunday morning after an employee reported someone brought in a stray dog. The dog belonged to a subject who was in the local jail. The dog was lodged at the local shelter and a report was taken.

Fernando Cervantes Castellanos, 31, The Dalles, was arrested Sunday afternoon in the 1000 block of Snipes Street and is accused of probation violation.

Jaynie E. Jones, 51, The Dalles, was arrested Sunday afternoon in the 700 block of Richland Court and is accused of probation violation.

Police responded to the 1500 block of East 14th Street Sunday afternoon on a report of a stray dog. The dog was located and taken to the local animal shelter; a report was taken.

Police responded to Kramer Field Sunday evening after a caller reported he was assaulted by another male suspect. An assault report was taken and the incident is under investigation.

A caller in the 800 block of East 13th Street reported Monday evening someone sprayed graffiti on the fence in the alley. The graffiti appeared to be very old.

A man went to the police station Monday morning and reported an assault that occurred the day before.

A report was taken Monday morning for a dog bite in the 1700 block of East 12th Street.

A suspect in the 2100 block of West Ninth Street was cited Monday morning for fourth-degree assault.

Anthony Wray Berry, 33, The Dalles, was arrested Monday afternoon in the 3200 block of Bret Clodfelter Way and is accused of probation violation and two counts of post prison supervision sanction.

A caller reported a driver blew through the stop sign at 10th and Mt. Hood Monday afternoon. The driver was located and told officers his mind was off somewhere and he admitted to running the stop sign. He apologized and said it wouldn’t happen again.

Trisha Leigh Nelson, 25, The Dalles, was arrested at 12th and F streets Monday evening and is accused of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

A caller asked police to trespass a man from a home in the 500 block of West Eighth Street.

Police assisted Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue in entering a locked apartment Monday evening to access a person needing medical help. It was learned it was the wrong apartment, and the fire department was advised by police of damage done to blinds on window caused by entering the residence, as police were told that was the correct apartment. The patient was found in the next apartment.

A caller in the 200 block of West 10th Street reported Monday evening her son was yelling at her in her face and she feared he might hurt her. She’d found drug paraphernalia earlier and came home to him passed out, so an argument ensued. She said she would look into a restraining order or eviction.

A protester in front of the regional jail reported Monday evening a driver in a green pickup is driving in front of them and is speeding through the area. She believed this was one of the people who was counseled for this on Saturday as well. When an officer arrived, the protesters were leaving and no traffic violations were observed and the green pickup did not return.

A caller in the 300 block of East Second Street reported Monday evening she went to a restaurant the day before with another woman and when she went to the bathroom, the other woman accessed her purse and took out her ATM card and withdrew cash from her bank account. When she went to the woman’s house to try to sort things out, the woman wouldn’t speak to her or let her in to get her things. The woman said she would only speak to a certain officer, and when that officer got on duty and checked on the situation, the problem had been sorted out.

A caller in the 2800 block of West Seventh Street reported Monday evening her vehicle had a word tagged on it after an odd verbal altercation with an unknown woman at the apartment complex. The caller was able to wipe off the writing, and wanted the matter logged.

A caller in the 1200 block of East 12th Street reported Monday evening a red car drove by and either threw a rock or shot at the caller’s window. One window of the double storm window had a hole in it, there was no projectile found. It was not a firearm incident. No suspect information, report taken. The caller called again and reported the window was shot again and a vehicle had driven by again, this time a silver vehicle. An officer found the window was old and cracks are forming from the hole. Part of the window fell off and the caller thought it was another incident. This is just the damaged window breaking down.

Wasco County

On Monday morning, a caller on East 18th Street reported that the property owner above the caller has moved someone into a camp trailer onto her property. Caller did not believe anyone should be living on the property. However, property owner said the arrangement was just for two weeks. Civil matter between the parties.

In the 4100 block of Chenowith Road, a caller reported on Monday morning that a man took his vehicle for a test drive but then the person said he would not return the car or give the owner money for it. However, caller did not have title to the car, so it remains a civil matter unless owner can show title in her name.

On Wamic Market Road, Monday afternoon, owner of business wanted assistance with rights of divorced ex-spouse who was claiming items from the business and continues to come to business unannounced to gather items. Caller was advised to have the spouse coordinate when she can come to remove items, and then have her trespassed from the business.

On Chenowith Road on Monday morning, caller reported she was trying to get her kids back and the male refused to let her have them. Deputy advised women it was a civil matter and she would need to go through the court system.

In the 1200 block of West 13th Street, a 2005 red Chevy was stolen with caller’s purse and keys in it and a full tank of gas on Monday morning.

A caller in the 200 block of Northeast Second Street in Dufur reported that her husband had broken into her house Tuesday morning and rummaged through things, taking tools and money. Caller said husband told her he did it.

U.S. Forest Service

Delmar James Ferguson, 69, The Dalles, was arrested Monday afternoon on Forest Service Road 1720-014 and accused of contempt of court.

Lottery

Oregon

Tuesday, May 9

Mega Millions -- 06-29-45-69-73 Mega-ball=11 Megaplier=05

Lucky Lines – 1, 7, 12, 14, 18, 22, 27, 32

Pick 4 – 1 p.m., 4, 3, 5, 7; 4 p.m., 1, 5, 1, 2; 7 p.m., 0, 2, 3, 8; 10 p.m., 3, 4, 7, 6

Washington

Tuesday, May 9

Mega Millions -- 06-29-45-69-73 Mega-ball=11 Megaplier=05

Match 4 -- 09-16-17-22

Daily Game -- 01-07-06