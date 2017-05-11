Crash claims life of biker

A man from The Dalles died Wednesday after blacking out while riding a motorcycle on Interstate 84 near milepost 92, east of The Dalles.

According to an Oregon State Police incident report, Angus Douglas Tumilson, 71, was found about 330 feet from the bike. He was located by emergency responders in tall grass about 35 feet down an embankment, about 90 feet from the roadway.

Tumilson reportedly told police he had fallen unconscious while traveling eastbound on the freeway. He died while being transported by ambulance to Mid-Columbia Medical Center.

At 1:15 p.m. Wednesday, an OSP trooper responded to a suspicious vehicle call. The trooper arrived to find a maroon Honda motorcycle laid against the guardrail. After some searching, he found Tumilson and called for assistance from medics from Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue.

The bike was towed from the scene by River’s Edge.