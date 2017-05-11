Dufur track shines

Asa Farrell and Ezekiel Stelzer picked up two wins apiece, and Makenzie Dunn added a 100-meter run to lead the girls, as the Dufur track team rattled off 14 top-3 outcomes at Saturday’s Arlington Invitational.

Stelzer, a senior, had a time of four minutes and 41.31 seconds for his win at 1,500 meters, and he added another top finish in the 3,000, where he timed out in 9:27.89, a personal record.

Farrell hit for a 11.62 in the 100, went for a 24.01 to claim first in the 200.

Cole Kortge had an 18.48 for second in the 110-meter hurdles and was runner-up in the 300-meter hurdles with a 48.62, Friedrick Stelzer had seconds in the 1,500 (4:50.77) and 3,000 (10:48.20), both personal records.

The final second-place run for the Ranger boys came in the 4x100-meter hurdles came from the quartet of Abraham Kilby, Anthony Thomas, Derek Frakes and Farrell, who finished in 47.60.

Dunn, a senior, set her season-best in the 100-meter race with a 13.92, and Trinity Blake tallied a pair of thirds in the 100-meter hurdles (19.94) and 300-meter hurdles (56.37), both personal records, and Aleksei Uhalde claimed third in the 100 (14.44), 100-meter hurdles (19.96) and long jump (12-feet-7 inches).

Dufur scored 50 points for sixth in the girls’ standings, and the Dufur boys placed second in the seven-team field with 106.5 points, ending up behind Irrigon (138).