Popchock leads Lady Redsides

With district action on Saturday, the South Wasco County girls’ track team has its top gunners competing at a high level.

The Redsides racked up four firsts and five seconds to finish second in the standings with 95 points at the Arlington Invitational Saturday.

Madisen Davis added another win to her belt after javelin toss of 118-feet-4 inches, Popchock kicked in wins in the long jump (15-02.50) and triple jump (31-07.50).

The 4x400-meter relay group of Popchock, Ally Muhleman, Kyrsten Sprouse and Jada Myers combined for a 4:42.68 for top honors.

Popchock was second in the 200 (27.86), Hull added second place in the discus (84-08), Davis placed second in the 100-meter hurdles (19.67), Myers went for a 54.96 to grab second in the 300-meter hurdles.

Hull, Muhleman, Myers and Sprouse had a second after a 56.70 in the 4x100-meter hurdles.

Dawson Herlocker had one of the boys’ wins in the discus, where he had a toss of 127-05, and Michael Cuevas reeled off a 400-meter race win after a 55.10.

Cuevas was second-best in the 800 with a 2:15.33, he had a 144-11 to grab third in the javelin, and the 4x400-meter relay team of Austin Brady, Cuevas, Matthew Gragg and Tuff Wilson went for 4:02.87 for third place.

South Wasco County tallied 58 points to finish sixth out of seven teams.

Big Sky Conference action is at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday in Moro.