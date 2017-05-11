For the Record for May 11, 2017

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Thursday May 11, 2017

Fire

Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue

May 10, 4:45 p.m. – Crew responded to East 10th and Kelly streets on a report of a possible house fire as heavy black smoke was observed in the area. It was determined the smoke was coming from the crematory and no problem was found.

May 10, 10:21 p.m. – Crew responded to the 6000 block of Highway 30 on a report of a foul chemical odor. Upon arrival, no odor was noticed but when approaching the home of the caller a heavy skunk smell was in the air. No problem was found.

Personnel also responded to four calls for emergency medical services.

Police Reports

The Dalles City

A caller in the 1200 block of West Second reported Tuesday morning a man living in a nearby camper took the caller’s stereo because he didn’t like the music playing.

A caller at West Sixth and Cherry Heights reported Tuesday morning he tried to cross the crosswalk and was almost hit twice. He requested extra patrols. Officer advised.

A caller at West Sixth and Cherry Heights reported Tuesday morning transients on bicycles aren’t following the law and he almost hit two of them.

A caller in the 1700 block of East 19th Street reported Tuesday afternoon tools were taken from his unlocked vehicle overnight.

A caller in the 2500 block of Wright Street reported Tuesday afternoon his vehicle was hit at an unknown location sometime since February. Logged.

A caller in the 2400 block of East 14th Street reported Tuesday afternoon the license plate was stolen off his moped. He called back later to say he found it in his mailbox.

A woman reported Tuesday afternoon a male grabbed her arm at Brewery Grade Road and East Ninth Street and was “cat calling” her and asking her if she wanted to go for a ride in a blue car. He kept asking her and followed her for awhile. She ran off and called police as soon as she got home. She said the man was walking alongside her, and the man’s girlfriend was following along behind them in the vehicle. Police checked the area and could not find the man.

A caller reported boys were throwing a football across the street Tuesday evening and could be causing a traffic hazard. Officer couldn’t find the boys.

Justin Dee Hightower, 41, Hood River, was arrested in 600 block of West Second Street and is accused of misdemeanor driving under the influence (controlled substance) and probation violation.

A caller in the 200 block of West 10th reported late Tuesday her son was attempting to break into the front door. Then she reported he was at the back door and trying to break in. She said she would try to apply for a restraining order, and that he was not able to get inside the house or cause damage.

A caller in the 800 block of West 11th Street was knocking at the back door wanting to use a phone or a phone charger. Police contacted a juvenile nearby, who said he wasn’t knocking on any doors.

Heidi Mardig Sheridan, 44, Cascade Locks, was arrested late Tuesday in the 300 block of Cherry Heights and is accused of two counts of probation violation.

A stolen vehicle report was taken Sunday afternoon from East 10th and Dry Hollow streets.

A caller in the 700 block of Union reported a youth kicked/threw a sign in the hallway, damaging the sign, and then left.

A criminal mischief report was taken Wednesday morning from the 100 block of West 2nd Street after staff reported a handrail was damaged.

Police responded to the 1200 block of West 6th Street Wednesday afternoon after staff reported a male subject who had previously been trespassed from the store was back. Contact was made with the subject who was told not to return. A report was taken.

A criminal mischief report was taken Wednesday afternoon from the 1200 block of West 6th Street.

Jeffrey Lynn Blair, 61, Dallesport, Wash., was arrested Wednesday afternoon in the 500 block of Mt. Hood Street and is accused of unlawful delivery of heroin and unlawful possession of heroin.

A restraining order violation report was taken Wednesday afternoon from the 1100 block of East 10th Street.

Matthew Stephen Phillips, 24, The Dalles, was arrested Wednesday evening in the 1200 block of West 6th Street and is accused of unlawful possession of heroin. Nicholas Gage McCabe, 26, The Dalles, was also arrested and is accused of unlawful possession of heroin.

Novah Raelia McCaleb, 20, The Dalles, was arrested Wednesday evening in the 3600 block of West 6th Street and is accused of unlawful possession of heroin and two counts of probation violation.

Wasco County

A hit and run was reported in the 4100 block of Chenowith Road Tuesday morning. Someone crashed into caller’s green Dodge Ram overnight. Report taken.

Jim Dean Looney, 29, The Dalles, was arrested Tuesday morning and accused of probation violation.

An altercation was reported Tuesday afternoon in the 82800 block of Highway 216. Caller reported that he was doing yard work at a neighbor’s house which he had permission to do and a man approached him and told him to get off the property. A verbal altercation ensued and then the man struck the caller in the head, and then got into his truck and left. Man left in a black Ford truck.

A dog theft was reported in Pine Grove Tuesday afternoon. Neighbor had been caring for owner’s Rottweiler which had puppies several weeks ago. The dog’s owner moved to Vancouver and could not take his dog but paid neighbor to care for it. When another tenant departed, they took two puppies with them. The neighbor attempted to get one of the puppies back but was refused and neighbor was escorted off the property while the property owner held a weapon, caller reported. Dog owner said the parties could have one puppy but he wanted the second puppy returned. Civil matter.

James Dean White, 51, of Parkdale, was arrested Tuesday afternoon and accused of one count of driving while suspended or revoked and one count of criminal mischief in the second degree.

An assault was reported Tuesday evening in the 6600 block of Wells Road. Caller reported that mother is intoxicated and is hitting her and she does not feel safe. Juvenile called a friend and left the house.

A burglary was reported in the 1300 block of Third Avenue Tuesday evening. Caller reported that a woman threw a chair through a window of the complex. Woman admitted to using methamphetamine and was asked to seek help for drug addiction.

Deputies responded to a report of someone shining a spotlight on Interstate 84 from the railroad bridge at Celilo Wednesday morning. Deputy unable to locate anyone on bridge or anyone with a spotlight.

Regional Jail

Ryker Tyson Joyner, 20, Salt Lake City, Utah, was transported by Thurston County and jailed Wednesday after being arrested on local warrants for first-degree burglary, two counts of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, two counts of unlawful entry into a motor vehicle, and two counts of second-degree theft.

Carlos Jara Gonzalez, 25, of Portland, was arrested Monday evening and placed on a federal hold for Immigration & Customs Enforcement.

Parole & Probation

Joshua Dale Phillips, 43, The Dalles, was arrested Wednesday afternoon in the community corrections office and is accused of two counts of parole violation.

Aaron Ray Haberman, 19, The Dalles, was arrested Wednesday afternoon in the community corrections office and is accused of probation violation.

Dennis Lee Butler, 36, The Dalles, was arrested Wednesday afternoon in the community corrections office and is accused of probation violation.

Shawn Aasin Eagleheart, 26, Warm Springs, was arrested Friday morning at the Jefferson County jail on a local warrant for probation violation.

Andres Flores, 31, The Dalles, was arrested Monday morning and accused of post-prison supervision.

Tiffany Maria Barajas, 23, The Dalles, was arrested Tuesday morning and accused of probation violation.

Donald Allen Martin, 52, The Dalles, was arrested Tuesday afternoon and accused of probation violation.

Kevin Ray Flowers, 50, The Dalles, was arrested Tuesday afternoon and accused of post-prison supervision sanctions.

Ben Ian Frank, 30, The Dalles, was arrested Tuesday afternoon and accused of one count of post-prison supervision sanctions and three counts of probation violation.

Lottery

Oregon

Wednesday, May 10

Powerball – 29-31-46-56-62; Powerball: 8; Multiplier: 2

Megabucks – 1-9-18-37-40-42

Win for Life – 9-18-25-69

Pick 4 – 1 p.m. 8-6-8-7; 4 p.m. 1-1-9-7; 7 p.m. 0-0-2-2; 10 p.m. 4-7-7-0

Lucky Lines – 3-7-10-14-18-21-26-31

Washington

Wednesday, May 10

Lotto – 15-30-32-35-42-43

Hit 5 – 27-29-30-31-38

Match 4 – 8-14-16-20

Daily Game – 0-2-6

Correction

Last Friday’s article “Clouds gather over Sunshine Mill” incorrectly stated that John Willer, a member of the Columbia Gateway Urban Renewal board, was present at the meeting to question James Martin, owner of the business, about his financial situation. Willer was not in attendance.