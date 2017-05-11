Saving a life with CPR

It took awhile to sink in, but Jennifer Willie has realized that when she stopped to help a neighbor on April 26, she saved a life.

Willie was arriving home in Wasco that Wednesday night when she noticed a commotion in her neighbor’s yard.

Jerry Heinemann, 94, was on his side, with his frantic wife and son-in-law hovering over him. Willie told her son to stay in the car and she ran over to check.

“I saw Jerry laying on the ground and he was blue,” recounted Willie, the office manager for the Sherman County District Attorney’s office.

She ran back to her car to call 9-1-1. They couldn’t find a pulse, and after a dispatcher led her through a “breathing test,” where they counted how often Heinemann was breathing — it was only every 18 seconds — it was time to do CPR.

Neither Heinemann’s wife or son-in-law knew how, and Willie thought, “Ok, I guess that’s me. I haven’t taken a class in 10 years, but I’ll give it a shot.”

She told the dispatcher that Heinemann had vomited and had stuff coming out of his mouth, but the dispatcher told her that under new standards, no rescue breaths are necessary. Instead, Willie said she was told to just compress his chest, “as hard as I could.”

The new standard is an ongoing cycle of 30 compressions, then checking for a pulse.

“So I started that, the chest compressions, and just kept doing them and eventually we started to see pink come back into his face. It was amazing. Obviously, I’ve never done anything like that before. I just couldn’t believe that I was starting to see pink because he was definitely blue.”

Mr. Heinemann’s wife of almost 39 years, Geneva, recounted how she told Jerry she wanted to go outside that evening because some shingles had blown off the roof. “He wanted to go out with me. I thought he was all right but he all of a sudden started staggering and fell. No response whatsoever,” she said tearfully.

Geneva ran inside to call her son-in-law, Mark Gosson, who lives two blocks away. He hurried over.

Geneva can’t describe what it was like to watch Willie work to revive her husband. “We got her a thank you card and some of us signed it that was here and got her a miniature rose. I think she’s an angel if that means anything. I don’t know what would’ve happened if she hadn’t stopped because by the time I’d gone inside to get the phone [to call 9-1-1] he probably wouldn’t be alive to be here.”

Interviewed last week, Geneva said Jerry was “feeling pretty good today.”

On that fateful Wednesday, after the color started returning to Jerry’s face, they felt for a pulse and found one. Then a volunteer firefighter came on the scene.

“Finally an ambulance showed up and I let them take over,” Willie said. She doesn’t know how long she was doing chest compressions. A friend said she’d seen on Facebook that it was for like 25 minutes, but Willie had no idea. “It felt like two hours.”

“I was definitely sore for a couple days, I can tell you that. It was definitely worth it, I just didn’t think. I was just doing what I could to help, I’m glad it turned out the way it did.”

Following instructions to be as forceful as she could – and Jerry is a big guy, she said – “When I did the first one I heard some cracking and I was like oh gosh.

“But it was only the first one, so maybe it was like cracking knuckles, so I was really worried about that.”

Jerry was taken to the Wasco airport and lifeflighted to Mid-Columbia Medical Center. “I guess during the LifeFlight they weren’t sure if he was going to make it or not, but he did and he actually came home on Friday, two days later.”At first, Willie said she “didn’t really think it was that big a deal. “I just thought it was helping somebody the best I could and listen to the 9-1-1 guy and what to do. And as people heard the story they’re like, ‘oh my gosh, a hero.’ No, nothing like that.”

But when Jerry’s family members told her, “’You’re an angel, thanks for saving my dad.’ I guess that’s when it hit me. I guess I did something pretty cool and big.”

When she heard the ambulance service wanted to honor her, it hit her even more.

“I played a part in saving somebody’s life, basically.” She said her son, who is only 8, was wide-eyed about what was happening that day.



“He’s like, ‘Oh my gosh mom, what’s going on? Is he having a heart attack?’ I said, ‘I don’t know but if it looks like somebody needs help. It’s always good to stop and ask.’”