Sherman goes for 12 top-3 places in Madras

Reese Blake and Desiree Winslow racked up a win apiece, and the rest of the Sherman track and field team rallied for 12 other top-3 performances Saturday at the Madras Invitational.

Blake had a time of four minutes and 36.89 seconds to get his victory, and Winslow went for 7-feet for top prize.

Luke Martin placed second in the 1,500 meters with a 4:43.91, Owen Christiansen scored a personal record of 19-03.50 in the long jump, and Keenan Coles notched a 38-11 to secure second place in the triple jump.

Christiansen was third in the triple jump (38-03.50), Coles had a personal record time of 11.95, a personal record, in the 100 meters, Blake timed out in 2:16.56 to grab third in the 800 meters.

Bryan Macnab set a personal record shotput toss of 32-03 to score fourth place, Coles kicked in a distance of 18-11 in the long jump to place fourth, and freshman Will Evans added fourth place in the 110-meter hurdles with his mark of 19.77.

In the boys’ standings, Madras totaled 236 points to dominate the field.

Sherman (76), Hosanna Christian (69), La Pine (68) and Ione (65) made up the rest of the field.

The Husky girls totaled 72 points for fourth place, finishing behind Gilchrist (116), Hosanna Christian (110) and Madras (82).

Senior Emily Hill added a time of 18.67 to grab second in the 100-meter hurdles, Kiersten Casper placed second in the 1,500 meters after her run of 6:13.91, Winslow set a season-best time of 28.78 to tally second in the 200, Jaelyn Justesen went to a 26-07 for second place in the triple jump.

Hill, Justesen, Casper and Winslow teamed up with a marker of 55.17 to end up second in the 4x100-meter relay, and Casper placed third in the 800 (2:52.63).

Alyssa Hill had a 26-02 to finish fourth in the shotput, and she placed fifth in the long jump with a personal-record leap of 10-03.75.

Sherman heads out to district action at 10:30 a.m. Saturday in Moro.