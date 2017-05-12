TD track team members advance to state

It has been a successful two days for members of The Dalles High School track and field team, which has been participating in the district track meet at Hermiston High School field in Hermiston, Wednesday and Thursday.

According to TDHS head coach Garth Miller, during the two days of events numerous students qualified to move on to the Oregon State Athletic Association State Championships, which will be held at Hayward Field in Eugene on May 19-20.

Miller said many indviduals on the team had outstanding results in their events.

“Tressa Wood qualified for state, placing second in the 3,000 meters with a time of 11:23.34, a personal record of over seven seconds,” he said. “She ran an outstanding race.”

In the same race, Molly Nelson placed fourth with a time of 12:11.00.40, which was her personal record.

In the boys 3,000-meter race, Luke McLean and Gabe Lira ran to third and fourth place respectively to qualify for state.

Others who placed high on Wednesday were Kendyl Kumm, who finished third in pole vault; Justin Conklin, who came in fourth in the high jump, and Jordan McGuirk, who placed third in the discus.

Miller said the Wednesday results represented a very good showing for the team.

Thursday’s results were even more impressive, with several TD students hitting personal records as they qualified for state action.

In the boys’ javelin toss, junior Cameron Perez captured first place with a PR of 165-04.00, and teammate Julian Hernandez took second place with a toss of 157-08.00.

In the 110-meter hurdles, Justin Conklin, a sophomore, took second place with a PR of 15.15, while in the 800 meters race, Michael Lantz finished fourth with a PR of 2:09.85. Josh Nisbet came in fourth and set a PR in the triple jump with a distance of 39-05.00.

In other top finishes, Justin Conklin took fourth place in the high jump and Glenn Breckterfield came in fourth in the 300 meter hurdles.

In girls’ competition, freshman Tressa Wood took first place in the 1,500-meter run with a 5:22.35 race, and Emma Mullins took second place with a 2:32.25 in the 800 meters run.

“I was proud of the way our kids competed,” said Miller.

Mercy Iaulualo, a freshman, set personal records in the shot put, where she finished third with a distance of 34-04.50, and another PR in discus, where she came in third place with a throw of 95-05.50.

Other top finishers in the girls’ events were Kayla Seibel, who captured third place in the triple jump, and Molly Nelson who took third place in the 800 meters race.

The members of The Dalles High School track team who qualified for the State Championships in Eugene, and their events, are as follows:

Boys results

Reed Twidwell, high jump and long jump; Noah Holloran, triple jump; Jordan McGuirk, shot put and discus; Justin Conklin, 110 meter hurdles and high jump; Cameron Perez, javelin; Julian Hernandez, javelin; Philip Dunagan, shot put and discus; Ayden Orion, discus; Steve Preston, pole vault; Bill Burns, 400 meters and pole vault; Michael Lantz, 400 meters; Josh Nisbet, triple jump; John Bonham, 400 meters and 800 meters; Ethan Shubert, 800 meters; Luke McLean, 1,500 meters and 3,000 meters; Gabe Lira, 1,500 meters and 3,000 meters; Glenn Breckterfield, 110 meter hurdles, 300 meter hurdles and pole vault; J.R. Scott, 100 meters and 200 meters.

Girls results

Addie Klindt, 100 meters; Kendyl Kumm, 100 meters, pole vault and long jump; Tressa Wood, 1,500 meters and 3,000 meters; Emma Mullins, 800 meters; Molly Nelson, 800 meters and 3,000 meters; Aileen Luna-Lopez, 200 meters and triple jump; Mercy Iaulualo, shot put and discus; Kayla Seibel, triple jump; Jenna Miller, 400 meters and 300 meter hurdles; Elizabeth Tapia, 400 meters; Marissa Heemsah, 800 meters and javelin; Aspen Cook, 1,500 meters and 3,000 meters; Shyanne Cady, 100 meter hurdles and 300 meter hurdles; Lizzett Piza, discus and javelin; Kimberly Bobadilla, discus and javelin; Emily Peterson, pole vault; Lexi Thomas, high jump; Yajaira Madrigal, long jump and triple jump; Savannah Strassheim, 1,500 meters.

“Our kids have had a great season, and I am excited for our state-bound kids to have the opportunity to compete at Hayward Field in Eugene next Friday and Saturday,” Miller said.