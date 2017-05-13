Letter to the Editor: Thanks TD cast, crew

To the editor:

The Dalles Middle School Drama and Music Department, under the direction of Ms. Leslie Sullivan, has done it again. They have put together an outstanding family musical, Willy Wonka, Jr. and the Chocolate Factory! I attended opening night and had a great time. The beautiful singing by the cast members, the creativity used in costuming and set design in each scene, and the great acting presented by the cast, left me with an "OOMPA LOOMPA" feeling of goodness I will not soon forget.

For those of you who didn't attend last Friday or Saturday, you're in luck. There is still time to get your "Golden Ticket" to this wonderful play because it will be presented again this Friday and Saturday evening, May 12 and 13, at 7:00 P.M. at The Dalles Middle School. Thanks, again, cast and crew, for a very sweet evening!

Courtney Kiser

The Dalles