For the Record for May 14, 2017

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Sunday May 7, 2017

Accidents

The Dalles City

May 11, 5:14 p.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, West 1st and Webber streets. Officer assisted with the exchange of information.

Fire

Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue

May 11, 8:51 a.m. – Crew responded to the 1100 block of Starlight Drive on a report of a burn complaint. No problem was found with the burn pile found. The fire was occupied with a source of water present and the property owner had a permit.

Personnel also responded to six calls for emergency medical services.

Police Reports

The Dalles City

A burglary report was taken Thursday morning from the 200 block of Terminal Avenue after a victim reported someone entered the building and stole numerous items.

Animal control responded to the 100 block of West 17th Street on a report of a dog at large. The dog was located and lodged at the animal shelter. A report was taken.

A hit and run report was taken Thursday afternoon from the 1200 block of West 6th Street.

A runaway report was taken Thursday afternoon from the 700 block of Union Street.

A theft report was taken Thursday afternoon from the 400 block of East 13th Street after a victim reported her license plates were stolen.

Wesley Lee Martens, 32, The Dalles, was arrested Thursday afternoon near East 3rd and Federal streets and is accused of second-degree criminal trespass and post-prison violations.

A runaway report was taken Thursday evening from the 1400 block of East 12th Street.

Wasco County

Deputy responded to Sandy Beach in Maupin Thursday afternoon after a victim reported her vehicle was broken into. Reports for unlawful entry into a motor vehicle, first-degree theft, and first-degree criminal mischief were taken.

Gilliam County

Darlene Lacey Wilcox, 52, Portland, was arrested Thursday afternoon at an undisclosed location and is accused of unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

Correction

The website for Homes With Heroes, a group that organizes hunting and fishing trips for vets, was incorrectly listed in a May 10 story about local band Got Your Six’s summer schedule. The correct online address is homewithheroes.com.

Lottery

Oregon

Thursday, May 11

Pick 4 – 1 p.m. 4-1-5-1; 4 p.m. 9-5-1-8; 7 p.m. 5-4-2-2; 10 p.m. 9-7-9-6

Lucky Lines – 2-8-9-14-20-24-28-32

Washington

Thursday, May 11

Match 4 – 12-16-18-22

Daily Game – 6-0-9