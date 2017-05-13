What's Happening from May 14, 2017

May through October

The city of Moro will host a “First Saturday Art Walk” May through October. Artists, musicians and vendors can set up free on Main Street, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

ORIGINAL COURTHOUSE: The Original Wasco County Courthouse, 410 West 2nd Place, is open for the 2017 season. The museum will be open for the American Empress Hop on Hop Off tours days, and Thursday, Friday, Saturday each week from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Entrance fee.

Saturday, May 13

SATURDAY BINGO: Bingo at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W 9th Street, The Dalles. Doors open at 4 p.m. Bingo starts at 6 p.m. All ages welcome (children from 12 to 18 years old must be accompanied by a legal guardian). New players encouraged to arrive by 5:30 p.m.



GRAVE SITUATION: Columbia Gorge Genealogical Society will be meeting at 1 p.m. at The Discovery Center in The Dalles. Visitors interested in genealogy are welcome. An overview of locating information on burials in cemeteries located at Oregon's asylums and institutions. Important information will be presented about ongoing research and sources of information. The Columbia Gorge Genealogical Society serves Skamania and Klickitat counties in Washington and Hood River and Wasco Counties in Oregon.

MUSIC TEACHERS: The Mid-Columbia Diustrict of the Oregon Music Teachers Association, in partnership with the Oregon Community Foundation and the Nellie Tholen Fund brings a free music workshop for teachers, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at First Christian Church in The Dalles. Presentation by Jennifer Wright. Open to all.

PLANT FAIR: Spring plant fair sponsored by OSU Extension, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Proceeds provide community gardening education. Flowers, vegetables, herbs and ornamentals, plus food booths, arts and crafts and educational demonstrations. At The Dalles City Park on Union Street.

FISHING CLINIC: The Mount Hood National Forest will be hosting its annual Free Youth Fishing Clinics for the Barlow Ranger District at Camp Baldwin, 76201 Dufur Valley Road, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Variety of clinics, and children will have the opportunity to fish with an expert angler, to learn “catch and release” techniques and learn how to cast.

ATV TRAINING: Oregon approved ATV and Side-by-Side hands-on training is be offered in Hood River. All youth ages 6 thru 15 are required to have this certification to ride on public lands. Go to www. rideatvoregon.org and take the online course (its free). Then use the link or go to http://www.oregonatvsafety.com and register for the class. Charges do apply for hands on-training. This class is taught by local instructors, Kathy & Harvey Long. Call 541-478-2910 for more.

Sunday, May 14

DRUM-MAKING: "Mother Earth and Her Beat of Life" drum making workshop with Jefferson Greene will be offered from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Columbia Gorge Discovery Center and Museum, 5000 Discovery Drive, The Dalles. To reserve your place, call 541-296-8600 ext. 201.

TWINED BASKETRY: Wasco Full-Turn Twined basketry workshop with Bernyce Courtney, from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Columbia Gorge Discovery Center and Museum, 5000 Discovery Drive, The Dalles. The cost of the workshop is $60 and includes materials and lunch. Space for this workshop is limited to 10 people. To reserve your place, call 541-296-8600 ext. 201. Visit www.gorgediscovery.org for more information.

FREE ADMISSION: Columbia Gorge Discovery Center celebrates 20 years with free admission, all day.

Tuesday, May 16

TUESDAY MUSIC: Music and Dance at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center.

“Shades of Country” will be playing. The doors open at 6 p.m. Music starts at 6:30 p.m. All ages are welcome and donations are always appreciated.

AWARDS NIGHT: The Dalles High School Senior Scholarship Awards.

Night will be held at 7 p.m. in the Dalles High School Auditorium. Graduating seniors will be notified of local community scholarship and awards and foundation scholarships. The event is open to the public and everyone is invited. For information, contact Jeannie Nelson at 541-506-3449 ext. 2019.

CROP TOUR: A Wasco County Crops Tour has been will begin at 7:45 am at The Dalles Auction Yard, 1400 Highway 197, and will finish around noon. Topics to be covered include: OSU Wheat Variety Trials, Soil Fertility, and Technology for Improved Irrigation Efficiency. For more information about the Wasco County Tour, please contact Brian Tuck, OSU Extension, at 541-296-5494.

Wednesday, May 17

YOUTH EXCHANGE: Rotary Club of The Dalles will hold a Youth Exchange gathering at Zion Lutheran Church, 10th and Union streets, 7 to 8 p.m. Presentations on becoming an exchange student or serving as a host family.

CROP TOUR: A Sherman County Crops Tour will begin at 8 a.m. at the Sherman County Extension Office, 66365 Lonerock Road, Moro. The tour will be followed by lunch at the Sherman County Fairgrounds. Topics to be covered include: Glyphosate Resistant Weeds, Seed Treatments, Snow Mold and Stripe Rust Management Affecting the County, and Lime Application on Winter Wheat. For more information on the Sherman County Tour, please contact Tawnya Williams, Sherman County SWCD, at 541-565-3216.

ELKS CLUB: Paint Nite, 6 p.m., come early and enjoy the baked potato bar for $5.

RESERVE NOW: St. Peter's Altar Society Annual Bazaar will take place on Nov.18. To reserve a vendor table, please contact Laurie Miller at 541-993-0448.

Thursday, May 18

FAMILY NIGHT: The Dalles Middle School will be hosting a Family Night in the Middle School gym, 5 to 7 p.m. Showcasing student projects and work. There will also be community partners with program information and hands-on activities. Families of 5th, 6th, 7th, and 8th graders are invited to join us for a night of excitement and food. Middle School gym.

BLOOD DRIVE: The Dalles Community blood drive, 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Fort Dalles Readiness Center, 402 E. Scenic Drive, The Dalles. Appoints can be scheduled by calling Linda Holcomb at 541-296-9322 or 1-800-RED-CROSS.

Friday, May 19

HIDDEN ADVENTURES: Join Scott Cook, for “Secret Spots and Hidden Adventures” at Columbia Gorge Discovery Center and Museum, 5000 Discovery Drive, The Dalles. Learn about many of the lesser known places in the eastern area of the Columbia River Gorge. Tickets for the 6 p.m. burger bar dinner and program are $15, the 7 p.m. program only is $5. For tickets and information call 541-296-8600 ext. 201, or visit www.gorgediscovery.org

SONGBOOK: Voci and the Gorge Jazz Collective present “The Great American Songbook,” 7 p.m. Second performance Sunday, May 21, 2 p.m. Both performances at Wy’east Performing Arts Center, Odell. Information online at gorgeorchestra.org.

EVENING EXCELLENCE: The Dalles High School’s National Honor Society chapter will be hold their annual Evening of Excellence 7 p.m. at the TDHS auditorium. Those students who, in the judgment of their teacher, have displayed that outstanding “spark” and love for learning in a class or subject area will be recognized. This event is free of charge, and community support is appreciated.

Saturday, May 20

TAKE TWO: The “Take Two” Trio of Ted Horwitz (keys), Kim Beyers (guitar) and Andree Yost (vocals), perform at Route 30 Bottles & Brews, 317 E 2nd St in The Dalles, from 7 to 10 p.m.

BUS TOUR: Steve Carlson leads an expedition to explore the east side of Mt. St. Helens, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Meet at 8:45 a.m. at the front entrance of the Columbia Gorge Discovery Center, 5000 Discovery Drive, The Dalles, for a one-day bus tour. The fee is $50 and includes a box lunch and bottled water. Reserve your place by making a $25 deposit by May 16, by calling 541-296-8600 ext. 201. For more information visit www.gorgediscovery.org.

Tuesday, May 23

LYLE LIONS: Senior meals at noon. Lyle Lions Community Center. Corner of Hwy 14 and 5th St. Public is invited.

DEATH CAFÉ: Death Cafe at The Dalles Wasco County Library, 6:30 p.m. People gather to eat dessert, drink tea and discuss death. Objective is to "increase awareness of death with a view to helping people make the most of their (finite) lives.” This month topic whole body and organ donation. More information, call Colleen Ballinger at 541-980-3296

May 27 thru Sept 4

FREE ADMISSION: Columbia Gorge Discovery Center and Fort Dalles Museum are participating in the 2017 Blue Star Museums, a program that offers free admission for all active duty, National Guard and Reserve military personnel and up to five family members, from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day. For more information about Columbia Gorge Discovery Center, phone (541) 296-8600 ext. 201, or visit www.gorgediscovery.org. For information about Fort Dalles Museum, phone (541) 296-4547 or visit www.fortdallesmuseum.org.

Friday& Saturday, May 27-28

CAT FISH: Gorge Outfitters of Rufus will host a catfish derby, with allowable catches on the arm of the John Day River only. Entry form available, call Wendy at 541-739-2222 for information, or visit in person at Gorge Outfitters Supply on First Street, downtown Rufus.

Sunday & Monday, May 28-29

MEMORIAL DAY: Wasco celebrates with country breakfast 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the fire station Sunday and Monday, and family fun Sunday evening 4 to 8 p.m. at the old grade school. Ceremonies and celebration downtown start 10:30 a.m. Monday, parade at 11 a.m. Lots of activities.

Tuesday, May 30

LYLE LIONS: Senior meals at noon. Lyle Lions Community Center. Corner of 5th St. and Hwy 14. Everyone is welcome.