Crosstalk: Was Comey fired as a cover up?

The firing of FBI director James Comey — whether in response to his handling of the Clinton email investigation as stated by the White House or his investigation in Russian hacking during the election as implied by President Trump — will not keep the American people from eventually learning the truth of what happened.

Both houses of Congress are looking at the issue, and the ongoing FBI investigation is too far along to be derailed.

So far, suggestion that Russian attempts to influence the election were “fake news” propagated by the media and Democrats appear to have been disproved: On Jan. 6, The CIA, FBI and NSA released their unclassified report, concluding unanimously, “Vladimir Putin ordered an influence campaign in 2016 aimed at the US presidential election.”

The three intelligence agencies agree that “the Russian government aspired to help President-elect Trump’s election chances when possible.” The report also states that WikiLeaks had been Russia’s conduit for the effort, writing “We assess with high confidence that Russian military intelligence (General Staff Main Intelligence Directorate or GRU) used the Guccifer 2.0 persona and DCLeaks.

com to release US victim data obtained in cyber operations publicly and in exclusives to media outlets and relayed material to WikiLeaks.”

I guess Trump was the one blowing smoke on this aspect of Russian involvement in the election.

The question became, then, was the Trump team working with the Russian hackers and spies during the election?

Even a cursory examination of the facts suggest plenty of room for further investigation. Paul Manafort, President Trump's former campaign chairman, has come under fire amid reports that he secretly worked to advance Russian interests for years before he joined Trump's presidential campaign last April. And Roger Stone, while working for Trump's campaign, said – and later retracted – that he had communications with the Russian hacker cited in investigations and WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.

But that will all hopefully become clear during the congressional investigations.

The President will likely reference “fake news” and “liberal media” going forward, so it might be interesting to ask how reliable his statements are by asking a simple question — does Trump have a relationship with Putin?

In October of 2013, speaking on air to David Letterman, Trump said “I’ve done a lot of business with the Russians…” When pressed, Trump added, “He’s a tough guy. I met him once.”

In 2014, speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference, Trump told the audience that he had interacted with Putin’s team when he was in Moscow. “You know, I was in Moscow a couple months ago, I own the Miss Universe pageant, and they treated me so great. Putin even sent me a present, beautiful present, with a beautiful note. I spoke to all of his people.”

In September of 2015, Trump said in a radio interview, “Two years ago, I was in Moscow… I was with the top-level people, both oligarchs and generals, and top-of-the-government people. I can’t go further than that, but I will tell you that I met the top people, and the relationship was extraordinary.”

And then, in July of 2016, his story changes: “I never met Putin, I don’t know who Putin is. He said one nice thing about me...I never met Putin.”

(For those of you who, like Trump, don’t know who Putin is, he is president of Russia.)

Trump has denied knowing Putin so many times now that I am reminded of the Biblical account of Peter’s denial of Jesus.

The question now is simply when the cock will crow for Trump.

— Mark Gibson