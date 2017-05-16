Letter to the Editor: Filled with terror

To the editor:

Glad the board at Columbia Gorge Community College thinks "fear and school do not mix" because their vote fills me with terror. So much so that I was reluctant to write for fear of what would happen.

It does not take the most astute observer to notice the individuals who support these causes think their view is the correct one, will tolerate no other, and will fire bomb those they oppose — or force them to pay $130,000 fines. So, with that in mind, it is ironic as to why a sanctuary to protect individuals from being deported for entering the country illegally, while thumbing one's nose at the rule of law, is the very reason the United States has a per capita income six times greater than Mexico.



To give sanctuary for this undermines the very reason they came here in the first place, higher income and less violence.

Second irony, comparing this to the Japanese interment. Grew up with many children of Japanese ancestry and consider many today to still be dear friends. There was never a difference to see, saw them as a part of my life, classmates and friends. School year books contain pictures of these children's parents when they were children, who were forced to leave everything behind, to go to a place which separated them from all they held dear, while being a second generation Americans, all because of their race. It was and is heartbreaking. The focus was on the group rather than the individual, and against the rule of law, as well.

So, the irony with giving sanctuary to individuals just because of their ancestry is doing the same racist thing done to the Japanese, which is really saying ALL Hispanics are a bunch of law breakers who cannot uphold the law, rather than hold the individual responsible.

Third irony, saying this is a "moral imperative." Only if one has such morals to condemn a nation to a future of less income and greater violence because they believe you can destroy the law and still have it.

In closing, probably the ultimate irony, we think we need to make individuals who enter the country illegally feel safe while no one else is because we will not secure the borders.

That is not just crazy, it is a complete threat to our existence, so much so it it makes this land we inhabit a little less America.

John Taylor

The Dalles