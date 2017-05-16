For the Record for May 16, 2017

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Tuesday May 16, 2017

Accidents

The Dalles City

May 12, 5:13 p.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, 400 block of Mt. Hood Street. Officer assisted with the exchange of information.

May 13, 4:51 p.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, 1200 block of West 6th Street. Officer assisted with the exchange of information.

May 14, 11:19 a.m. – Two vehicle, injury crash, 300 block of Lone Pine Drive. One driver was transported to the hospital for injuries sustained during the crash. The other driver declined medical attention. A crash report was taken.

Fire

Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue

May 14, 7:20 a.m. – Crew responded to the 2300 block of Sevenmile High Road on a report of a smoke investigation. This was an electrical issue and the homeowner was instructed to leave the power off to the home until an electrician could find the problem.

May 15, 8:37 p.m. – Crew responded to the 400 block of East 4th Street on a report of a carbon monoxide report sounding. Nothing was showing upon arrival. The entire home was scanned and no problems were found. The occupant was advised to replace the alarm.



May 15, 8:51 p.m. – Crew responded to the 5700 block of Highway 30 on a report of a large unoccupied open burn. Upon arrival a slow burning pile of green pine needles and branches was located. The resident was on site putting water on the fire.

The occupant was told prior to crew arrival he was not allowed to burn and was putting the fire out. No problem was found.

Personnel also responded to six calls for emergency medical services on Friday, three on Saturday, four on Sunday, and nine on Monday.

Police Reports

The Dalles City

A burglary report was taken Friday morning from the 2400 block of West 8th Street after a victim reported someone broke into his home overnight.

A theft report was taken Friday afternoon from the 3300 block of West 6th Street after a caller said an employee was caught stealing money. The incident is under investigation.

Kody Mitchell Eastman, 23, The Dalles, was arrested Friday afternoon in the 700 block of East 7th Street and is accused of three counts of probation violation.

Lorena Viveros Cruz, 24, The Dalles, was arrested Friday afternoon in the community corrections office and is accused of first-degree criminal mischief.

Jeana Marie Green, 44, The Dalles, was arrested Friday afternoon near East 12th and Kelly streets and is accused of second-degree disorderly conduct, post-prison violations, resisting arrest and three counts of harassment.

A theft of services report was taken Friday evening from the 400 block of East 2nd Street after a business owner reported someone dumped their trash in his business garbage. The incident is under investigation.

Nathan Bart Lopez, 41, The Dalles, was arrested Friday evening in the 100 block of East 7th Street and is accused of harassment and interference with making a report.

Shana Marie Henry, 37, The Dalles, was arrested Saturday evening in the 1000 block of West 6th Street and is accused of probation violation and unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

William Lionel Neary, 26, The Dalles, was arrested early Sunday morning in the 1900 block of West 6th Street and is accused of four counts of post-prison violations.

Police responded to the middle school Sunday afternoon on a report of a juvenile drinking alcohol. The juvenile was gone prior to arrival.

Police responded to the 1500 block of West 6th Street early Monday morning after a caller reported observing a customer smoking crack out of a pipe while waiting for food.

It was determined the subject was only smoking cigarettes and no crime was committed.

A hit and run report was taken Monday morning from the 300 block of West 12th Street.

Animal control responded to the 400 block of Mt. Hood Street Monday morning after an employee reported she was grooming a dog and it bit her. A dog bite report was taken.

A restraining order violation report was taken Monday morning from the 1100 block of Dry Hollow Road.

A theft report was taken Monday morning from the in-lieu site after a victim reported their backpack was stolen.

Gerine Minnette Mackley, 54, The Dalles, was arrested Monday afternoon in the 2800 block of West 7th Street and is accused of second-degree theft.

Police responded to West 9th and Trevitt streets Monday evening after a caller reported a dog at large. The dog was located and lodged at the animal shelter. A report was taken.

Police responded to the 2700 block of West 7th Street Monday evening after a caller reported observing animal abuse. Contact was made with the owner of the animal and there was an abrasion on the dog’s chain. An informational report was taken.

Wasco County

Marc Charles Manners, 55, Seattle, was arrested Friday afternoon during a traffic stop on Highway 197 near Blue Rock Road and is accused of driving while suspended.

Deputy responded to Harpham Flats Saturday morning after a victim reported while rafting on the river his vehicle was broken into. A theft report was taken.

An agency assist report was taken Saturday afternoon on Highway 97 near milepost 50 after assisting state police with a fatal traffic crash.

An identity theft report was taken Monday morning from Maupin after a victim reported there was fraudulent charges on his credit card.

Oregon State Police

Jason O’Brien Sherbakoff, 45, Portland, was arrested Friday evening during a traffic stop on Interstate 84 westbound, exit 85 on a warrant for second-degree failure to appear.

Peter Joseph Ballard, 37, Maple Falls, Wash., was arrested Friday evening during a traffic stop on West 6th and Pomona streets and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Janina Marie Setera, 58, Kennewick, Wash., was arrested early Monday morning during a traffic stop on Interstate 84 eastbound, milepost 87 and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Sherman County

David Joel Barbero, 65, Nehalem, was arrested Monday evening at Giles French Park and is accused of probation violation.

Regional Jail

Travis Lee Hughes, 45, The Dalles, was jailed Friday on a court commitment for harassment.

Jaime Lynn Mulvaney, 28, The Dalles, was booked and released Saturday on a court commitment for unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

Christopher Todd Smith, 29, Mosier, was jailed Monday on a court commitment for contempt of court and failure to appear.

Paul William Nunnery, 52, Lyle, was transported by Klickitat County and jailed Monday after being arrested on a local warrant for probation violation.

Garet Lee Nunnery, 21, The Dalles, was transported and jailed Monday after being arrested on a local warrant for probation violation.

Parole & Probation

John David Collins, 32, The Dalles, was arrested Friday afternoon in the community corrections office and is accused of probation violation.

Edgar Floyd Dick, 53, The Dalles, was arrested Monday morning in the community corrections office and is accused of probation violation.

Lottery

Oregon

Friday, May 12

Mega Millions – 28-34-41-42-47; Mega: 13; Multiplier: 4

Pick 4 – 1 p.m. 2-6-9-1; 4 p.m. 8-1-0-8; 7 p.m. 3-9-5-2; 10 p.m. 8-4-1-9

Lucky Lines – 3-7-11-14-19-21-28-32

Saturday, May 13

Powerball – 17-20-32-63-68; Powerball: 19; Multiplier: 5

Megabucks – 20-25-32-35-40-43

Win for Life – 14-26-34-73

Pick 4 – 1 p.m. 3-7-0-5; 4 p.m. 8-1-4-1; 7 p.m. 5-6-6-8; 10 p.m. 3-3-0-6

Lucky Lines – 1-5-12-15-18-24-27-29

Sunday, May 14

Pick 4 – 1 p.m. 1-5-0-9; 4 p.m. 2-3-7-9; 7 p.m. 6-7-4-1; 10 p.m. 1-2-0-1

Lucky Lines – 1-6-9-16-18-24-26-30

Monday, May 15

Megabucks – 1-15-17-24-33-39

Win for Life – 4-22-30-54

Pick 4 – 1 p.m. 7-7-8-2; 4 p.m. 4-4-0-5; 7 p.m. 0-0-5-8; 10 p.m. 2-1-1-1

Lucky Lines – 2-5-12-13-18-23-28-30

Washington

Friday, May 12

Match 4 – 4-13-21-22

Daily Game – 3-2-2

Saturday, May 13

Lotto – 8-11-13-39-40-48

Hit 5 – 1-7-14-36-39

Match 4 – 13-17-18-24

Daily Game – 5-8-6

Sunday, May 14

Match 4 – 11-14-18-22

Daily Game – 9-8-3

Monday, May 15

Lotto – 4-5-16-27-29-39

Hit 5 – 8-26-27-32-37

Match 4 – 2-4-10-23

Daily Game – 7-8-6