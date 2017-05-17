For the Record for May 17, 2017

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Wednesday May 17, 2017

Accidents

The Dalles city

May 16, 11:05 a.m. – Two-vehicle non-injury crash. Information exchanged.

Fire

Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue

May 16, 10:40 a.m. -- MCFR crew was dispatched on a commercial panel alarm in the 2300 block of River Road. Upon arrival, found a furnace and duct cleaning service was working at the location and apparently set off alarm. Crew checked area where alarm was indicated and there was no sign of fire, smoke, or heat. The alarm was reset and crew returned to quarters.

The agency responded to six calls for emergency medical services on Monday.

Police Reports

The Dalles City

A caller in the 400 block of West 15th Street reported Tuesday morning a pitbull jumped over the fence and chased her down the road. It is an ongoing issue. Animal control officer will follow up with dog owners.

A caller in the 900 block of Walnut reported Tuesday morning a dog running loose just tried to bite someone. Animal control officer reported the dog was aggressive on scene. A door hanger was left on the door for the owner.

An officer on Tuesday morning checked out a vacant house that was possibly burglarized. A large door was open and a smaller door was unlocked. The interior was undamaged but empty bottles were lying around. The residence was locked and secured.

Torrin Raven Bly, 26, White Salmon, was arrested Tuesday morning at Walnut and West Ninth Place and is accused of being a fugitive from another state.

A caller in the 200 block of Terminal Avenue reported the lock was broke off a building and money and security cameras were stolen. Some tools were spread out. Report taken.

A caller reported Tuesday morning being passed by two vehicles on Snipes while he was doing the speed limit. They also ran the stop sign at 10th and Snipes. The vehicles were found parked in the 3000 block of West 10th Street. He asked for extra patrol.

A caller in the 1400 block of East 16th Street reported Tuesday afternoon an aggressive dog was loose and the caller was on his deck and unable to get to his vehicle. He said if the dog charged him, it will get popped. A responding officer was unable to find the dog.

A caller at 10th and Lincoln reported Tuesday afternoon a large branch fell on a car and it kept going. The branch was in the roadway. Public works was advised.

A caller reported Tuesday afternoon an elderly male was causing a traffic hazard on Sixth and Cherry Heights. An officer was unable to locate the man.

Law enforcement was asked to stand by Tuesday afternoon as a vehicle was towed at Ninth and Trevitt. The vehicle owner lives in the vehicle and there was fear of a confrontation. The vehicle was towed without issue.

A caller reported two black men had been standing outside a store in the 1200 block of West Sixth trying to sell jewelry and some gold with tags from Zales still on them. She saw some of the tags and they totaled at least $6,000. The men left the area before she called police.

A caller reported Tuesday evening a woman in the 500 block of Cherry Heights was very drunk, half on the sidewalk and half in the road, and was drinking box wine. An officer found a woman and a man walking down the road, and the man was holding the box of wine. The woman was trying to find her boyfriend and said she was not lying on the sidewalk earlier.

A caller in the 2500 block of East 10th Street reported Tuesday evening said he was watching a house for a man and he noticed the neighbors to the house were plugging in cords at the house. He unplugged them. An officer advised the neighbors about theft of services.

A man in the 2700 block of West Seventh Street reported Tuesday evening his girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend came to her apartment to drop off their son and the ex became aggressive with the girlfriend. The man stepped in to intervene and the ex grabbed him by the neck and dragged him out of the apartment and took a swing at the man. The man caught the punch and pinned the ex against the wall and told him to calm down. The ex calmed down and left.

The ex was upset because DHS had come to visit him. The man was concerned the ex could come back and do it again so he wanted it logged.

A caller in the 400 block of Cherry Heights reported Tuesday evening a female was walking in the middle of the road whipping her head around and yelling. An officer couldn’t find the woman.

A caller in the 500 block of West Ninth Street reported Tuesday evening a shoplifter got away, but he has her name and a photo of her. He could see from the cameras that she took a lot of stuff. Report taken.

A caller at West Fourth and West Third Place reported Tuesday evening seeing a man and woman pushing and shoving and throwing mock punches at each other.

An officer found the two were having an argument and didn’t want to press charges. They had calmed down and were talking things out as officers left.

Wasco County

A caller in the 3200 block of Threemile reported Tuesday morning a bay horse was on the road. The horse walked to a wire gate where about five other horses were located. The horse was lodged at that address in a secure field. Dispatchers tried to locate a horse owner in the area without success.

On Tuesday morning a foster parent turned over to deputies about $400 worth of stamps her foster child received from his mother. Case number taken for possible theft.

A caller in Dufur reported Tuesday morning they fell prey to a scam and lost $1,000. They were looking for an RV and transferred money to a guy on Craigslist, who was supposed to bring the RV down, but didn’t. She said she did a bank transfer, but the seller is claiming he never got the money and sold the RV to someone else.

She checked with the man’s bank and they stated the money did go into his account. She had his name, phone number, email, town location, and bank information.

When she started contacting the suspect, he said not to contact him again because he said she was scamming him. She transferred the money to him via his email, rather than his bank account.

A deputy contacted the suspect’s bank, and they require the suspect’s account number to confirm a money transfer. The victim was told this was a civil matter due to verbal agreements and money willingly given. She said she would take the suspect to court.

Parole & Probation

James Edward Wham, 30, The Dalles, was arrested Tuesday afternoon on two counts of post-prison supervision sanction.

Shannon Cheyenne Brown, 41, The Dalles, was arrested Tuesday afternoon on three counts of post-prison supervision sanction.

Lottery

Oregon

Tuesday, May 16

Mega Millions -- 04-35-39-56-72 Mega-ball=11 Megaplier=05

Lucky Lines – 2, 6, 11, 15, 17, 23, 25, 31

Pick 4 – 1 p.m., 8, 0, 9, 3; 4 p.m., 4, 3, 5, 9; 7 p.m., 6, 0, 3, 9; 10 p.m., 0, 5, 6, 5

Washington

Tuesday, May 16

Mega Millions -- 04-35-39-56-72 Mega-ball=11 Megaplier=05

Match 4 -- 03-08-14-22

Daily Game -- 00-05-04