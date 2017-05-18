The Dalles Theatre Company presents “Beauty and the Beast” on stage at Columbia Gorge Community College, Building 2, in the third floor lecture hall. Performances will be held over two weekends, beginning Friday and Saturday, May 19 and 20, with performances at 7 p.m., and a Sunday, May 21, performance at 2 p.m. A second weekend of performances is scheduled May 26 and 27, starting at 7 p.m., with a final May 28 showing starting at 2 p.m. Tickets are available at Klindt’s Booksellers and online at www.thetheatrecompany.org.