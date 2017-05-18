For the Record for May 18, 2017

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Thursday May 18, 2017

Accidents

The Dalles City

May 17, 2:30 p.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, 1100 block of West 6th Street. Officer assisted with the exchange of information.

Oregon State Police

May 17, 8:14 a.m. – Single vehicle, injury crash, Highway 19 near milepost 19 in Gilliam County. Driver was taken to the hospital for injuries sustained in the crash. Driver advised she became distracted by her children in the vehicle and lost control of the vehicle. One child was not restrained correctly. The driver was cited for failure to property secure the child and a report was taken.

Fire

Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue

Personnel responded to five calls for emergency medical services.

Police Reports

The Dalles City

Police responded to the 300 block of East 13th Street Wednesday morning on a report of a domestic dispute. Officer contacted the male and female involved who were having a verbal dispute over food. The male subject left for the day.

Jeana Marie Green, 44, The Dalles, was arrested Wednesday afternoon in the 1100 block of Kelly Avenue and is accused of post-prison violations.

Rocky Allen Dexter Hamilton, 38, The Dalles, was arrested Wednesday afternoon in the 400 block of Court Street and is accused of three counts of probation violation.

A hit and run report was taken Wednesday afternoon from the 500 block of Lone Pine Drive.

A hit and run report was taken Wednesday evening from West 7th and Snipes streets.

Police responded to the 3900 block of West 6th Street early Thursday morning after an employee reported a customer was drinking in his vehicle.

Contact was made with the subject who had stopped and opened an alcoholic beverage to take some medication. He was warned not to drive and no driving was observed by officers.

Police responded to the 2700 block of West 7th Street early Thursday morning after a caller reported she was assaulted by a male subject. A report was taken and the incident is under investigation as the suspect fled prior to officer arrival.

Wasco County

An abandoned vehicle report was taken Wednesday morning in Maupin. The vehicle was impounded.

A burglary report was taken Wednesday afternoon from Fifteenmile Road after a victim reported several items were stolen from some outbuildings on his property.

An informational report was taken Wednesday afternoon near Eightmile and Emerson Loop roads after an illegal dumpsite was located.

Parole & Probation

Alex Michael Kemp, 26, The Dalles, was arrested Wednesday afternoon in the community corrections office and is accused of post-prison violations.

Geraldean Edna Martin, 48, The Dalles, was arrested Wednesday afternoon in the community corrections office and is accused of probation violation.

Shelby Ann Elizabeth Long, 26, The Dalles, was arrested Wednesday afternoon in the 900 block of Irvine Street and is accused of two counts of probation violation.

Ben Ian Frank, 30, The Dalles, was arrested Wednesday afternoon in the 900 block of Snipes Street and is accused of two counts of probation violation and two counts of post-prison violations.

Richard Leon Schroeder, 33, The Dalles, was arrested Wednesday afternoon in the 900 block of Snipes Street and is accused of probation violation and post-prison violations.

Lottery

Oregon

Wednesday, May 17

Powerball – 4-11-39-45-48; Powerball: 9; Multiplier: 3

Megabucks – 17-21-28-36-42-48

Win for Life – 23-38-43-52

Pick 4 – 1 p.m. 0-3-8-8; 4 p.m. 2-4-1-5; 7 p.m. 3-5-0-4; 10 p.m. 0-1-9-6

Lucky Lines – 4-5-9-15-20-22-28-30

Washington

Wednesday, May 17

Lotto – 11-13-14-19-22-47

Hit 5 – 14-26-28-34-37

Match 4 – 5-8-14-18

Daily Game – 7-4-5