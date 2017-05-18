0

TDMS Showcase

As of Thursday, May 18, 2017

Students at The Dalles Middle School will show off their work, highlighting end-of-year projects from throughout the school, during the TDMS Family Showcase Night, which takes place tonight, May 18, from 5 to 7 p.m. in the school commons and gym.

Hotdogs, chips, cookies and punch will be served.

Class and club projects will be on display, as well as examples of student work.

Family and members of the community are encouraged to attend and support students.

The last day of school for the 2016-17 year is June 14.

