For the Record for May 19, 2017

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Friday May 19, 2017

Accidents

The Dalles City

May 18, 8:54 a.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, 700 block of West 9th Street. Officer assisted with the exchange of information.

Correction

There was an error in our May 17 story on the Sunshine Mill Winery. The business has produced a payroll of $8 million over the last seven years; the $8 million is not an annual payroll figure. We regret the error.

Police Reports

The Dalles City

A theft report was taken Thursday morning from the 700 block of Veterans Drive after an employee reported that another employee has taken money from the company. The incident is under investigation.

A first-degree criminal mischief report was taken Thursday morning from the 300 block of Court Street after a caller reported damage to a glass door.

An abandoned vehicle report was taken Thursday morning from the 200 block of Terminal Avenue. The vehicle was impounded.

Police responded to the 700 block of Richland Court Thursday afternoon after a caller reported a toddler was roaming the area and was almost hit by a vehicle. The child’s parents were located and they were counseled about keeping an eye on their child. An informational report was taken.

Gary David Brace, 65, The Dalles, was arrested Thursday afternoon in the police station and is accused of two counts of sexual harassment, two counts of third-degree sexual abuse, and three counts of prostitution.

Dean Dudley Huddleston, 61, The Dalles, was arrested Thursday evening in the 300 block of Court Street and is accused of second-degree disorderly conduct.

A theft report was taken Thursday evening from the 1000 block of Union Street, a victim reported money stolen from her home.

Wasco County

Jeffrey Daniel Rosenbaum, 54, Maupin, was arrested Thursday morning in Maupin on two warrants for second-degree failure to appear.

An agency assist report was taken Thursday afternoon from the regional jail after assisting Condon Police with equipment at the location.

A death report was taken Thursday afternoon from Maupin after a an elderly female was found deceased in her home.

Lora Lee Young, 38, Maupin, was arrested Thursday evening in Maupin on a warrant for second-degree failure to appear.

Oregon State Police

Sjon Austin Clemons, 21, Byers, Colorado, was arrested Thursday evening during a traffic stop on Interstate 84 westbound, milepost 71 and is accused of driving while suspended and unlawful possession of a concealed firearm.

Regional Jail

Scott Trevor Merz, 35, The Dalles, was booked and released Thursday on a court commitment for reckless driving and failure to perform the duties of a driver.

Summit Storm Wayne Bohannon, 22, The Dalles, was jailed Thursday on a court commitment for first-degree aggravated theft.

Parole & Probation

Devon Matthew Copher, 29, The Dalles, was arrested Thursday morning in the community corrections office and is accused of probation violation.

Lottery

Oregon

Thursday, May 18

Pick 4 – 1 p.m. 3-7-6-0; 4 p.m. 1-3-4-1; 7 p.m. 7-0-2-5; 10 p.m. 3-1-7-8

Lucky Lines – 2-5-10-13-18-21-27-32

Washington

Thursday, May 18

Match 4 – 3-9-10-19

Daily Game – 7-8-4