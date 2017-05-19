Track stars break seal at state

Sherman, Dufur and South Wasco County put on a good showing at Historic Hayward Field for the 1A 2017 OSAA/U.S. Bank/Les Schwab Tires Track and Field Championships.

Dufur’s Ezekiel Stelzer shaved 17 seconds, setting a personal record in the 3,000 meters with a second-place time of nine minutes and 11.25 seconds, and Popchock hit a distance of 15-feet-11.75 inches to score second.

Popchock had a 27.48 to grab eighth in the 200 meters to get a finals bid.

Madisen Davis placed seventh in the javelin (110-01), and Michael Cuevas picked up 11th place in the 400 meters after a 55.16, but did not qualify for the finals.

Through one day, the SWC girls are tied for eighth with 10 points.

For Dufur, senior Makenzie Dunn set a personal record in the 100-meter dash with a 13.6 to grab 10th place, but did not vault into the finals.

Asa Farrell placed 10th in the long jump with a 18-06.75 and he had a personal record of 11.5 seconds to grab fifth in the 100 and a finals trip.

Dufur sophomore Cole Kortge had a 44.76 to end up 10th in the 300-meter hurdles, and did not advance to the finals.

The Ranger boys are tied for 10th place with eight points.

The Sherman boys racked up 15 points to end up tied for second place through one day.

Isaiah Coles netted a time of 11.77 in the 100-meter prelims and was ninth in the 110-meter hurdles after a 16.97, but did not advance to the finals in either event.

Coles enjoyed the Huskies’ top placing of the day with third in his long jump, as he soared to a season-best 20-00.25.

Keenan Coles tallied a 19-04.25 to take sixth in the long jump, and Jacob Justesen went to the 200-meter finals after a 23.42, where he was fourth.

Coming off his record-breaking district performance last weekend, Maverick Winslow hit for a 12-6 to capture third place in the pole vault.

Emily Hill was the lone female Sherman participant on the track on Thursday, and the senior shattered her personal record with a 17.65 in the 100-meter hurdles for seventh place and a finals dance.