1A track teams finish successful spring campaigns

Sherman and Dufur boys finish top-10; SWC girls end up ninth

Local 1A track athletes, pictured from left to right, Jacob Justesen, Ana Popchock and Asa Farrell were in action at Historic Hayward Field in Eugene on Thursday and Friday and put up standout performances to lead theit respective teams.

By Ray Rodriguez

As of Saturday, May 20, 2017

On the final day of 1A state track and field action in Eugene, the Sherman 4x100-meter relay team placed second, Ezekiel Stelzer added a second-place run in the 1,500 and South Wasco County junior Ana Popchock set a school record in the triple jump to lead their respective teams.

The Dufur boys’ team scored 29 points to finish ninth in the 36-team field, with freshman Asa Farrell following Stelzer with a third in the 100 meters in 11.45 seconds and a fifth in the 200 at 23.62.

The 4x400-meter relay group of Abraham Kilby, Anthony Thomas, Derek Frakes and Stelzer had a final time of 3:43.60 for 10th place.

For the Big Sky conference champion Sherman boys’ team, the 4x100-meter relay team of Maverick Winslow, Keenan Coles, Treve Martin and Jacob Justesen set a mark of 45.13 to pick up second-place honors to help lead the group to 28 points and 10th place in the standings.

Justesen added a time of 23.52 for fourth place in the 200 meters, and Reese Blake added a time of 2:12.39 in the 800 and a 4:28.81 for his try at 1,500 meters.

Isaiah Coles finished his high school career with a triple jump distance of 37feet, 11.5 inches to lock down 10th place.

The Sherman girls’ team had three points for 34th place, as Emily Hill set a personal record in her 100-meter hurdle final of 17.50 seconds to secure sixth place.

Kiersten Casper was 11th-best in the 800 with her 2:38.48, and the 4x100-meter girls relay did not produce a time in their heat.

Paced by Popchock, the South Wasco County girls’ squad reeled off 30 points for ninth place.

In her triple jump, Popchock set a high school record of 35-06 for second place in the triple jump, and she added a 27.59 to take eighth in the 200 meters.

The 4x400-meter relay team of Jada Myers, Jacqueline Noland, Kyrsten Sprouse and Popchock combined for a season-best 4:27.68 to score third place.

Getting the final medical clearance from her ACL injury in the last week, Redside senior Ally Muhleman hit for a season-best height of 8-03 to grab fourth place in the pole vault.

Dawson Herlocker, also a senior, turned in a 126-02 for fifth place in the discus event to round out the participants.

