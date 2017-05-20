1A track teams finish successful spring campaigns

On the final day of 1A state track and field action in Eugene, the Sherman 4x100-meter relay team placed second, Ezekiel Stelzer added a second-place run in the 1,500 and South Wasco County junior Ana Popchock set a school record in the triple jump to lead their respective teams.

The Dufur boys’ team scored 29 points to finish ninth in the 36-team field, with freshman Asa Farrell following Stelzer with a third in the 100 meters in 11.45 seconds and a fifth in the 200 at 23.62.

The 4x400-meter relay group of Abraham Kilby, Anthony Thomas, Derek Frakes and Stelzer had a final time of 3:43.60 for 10th place.

For the Big Sky conference champion Sherman boys’ team, the 4x100-meter relay team of Maverick Winslow, Keenan Coles, Treve Martin and Jacob Justesen set a mark of 45.13 to pick up second-place honors to help lead the group to 28 points and 10th place in the standings.

Justesen added a time of 23.52 for fourth place in the 200 meters, and Reese Blake added a time of 2:12.39 in the 800 and a 4:28.81 for his try at 1,500 meters.

Isaiah Coles finished his high school career with a triple jump distance of 37feet, 11.5 inches to lock down 10th place.

The Sherman girls’ team had three points for 34th place, as Emily Hill set a personal record in her 100-meter hurdle final of 17.50 seconds to secure sixth place.

Kiersten Casper was 11th-best in the 800 with her 2:38.48, and the 4x100-meter girls relay did not produce a time in their heat.

Paced by Popchock, the South Wasco County girls’ squad reeled off 30 points for ninth place.

In her triple jump, Popchock set a high school record of 35-06 for second place in the triple jump, and she added a 27.59 to take eighth in the 200 meters.

The 4x400-meter relay team of Jada Myers, Jacqueline Noland, Kyrsten Sprouse and Popchock combined for a season-best 4:27.68 to score third place.

Getting the final medical clearance from her ACL injury in the last week, Redside senior Ally Muhleman hit for a season-best height of 8-03 to grab fourth place in the pole vault.

Dawson Herlocker, also a senior, turned in a 126-02 for fifth place in the discus event to round out the participants.