Letter to the Editor: Celebrating July 4

To the editor:

I recently returned home after an absence of nearly three weeks. I had quite a stack of Chronicles to work my way through. As they were in no particular order, I read a few letters to the editor that mentioned the Independence Day holiday being observed on July 1st.

I was a bit puzzled until I came upon the front page article in the Chronicle that explained the change. While I can understand the logical and practical reasons for the change, my emotional side can't accept it. I'll celebrate my 72nd birthday on July 9th and, every year that I can remember, we celebrated Independence Day on July 4th.



A few years ago my focus was on getting folks to refer to it as "Independence Day" instead of the Fourth of July. It's the only celebration that is usually referred to by the date instead of the title. We don't call Christmas day the 25th of December, nor Veterans Day the 11th of November. But I digress...



In the past I participated in the Independence Day parade. I will not do so this year. In fact, I intend to festoon my old pickup with flags, "form up" behind Cascade Square and start my own unofficial Independence Day parade on July 4th.

In fact, I may make the downtown loop three or four times. If you see me, feel free to wave and, if you feel so inclined, please cover your vehicle with flags and join me.



To paraphrase Patrick Henry: "I know not what course others may take but, as for me, let me observe Independence Day on July 4th.” I hope all who attend and participate in the observance on July 1st have a wonderful time and I hope it's a huge success. But this veteran... this patriot... this American will continue to observe Independence Day on July 4th. There's been too much nibbling away at our traditions and history in recent years. Thank you for letting me vent. God bless America.

Bob Earls

The Dalles