Letter to the Editor: Weeds result of curse

To the editor:

Genesis Chapter 1 describes the creation of grass by God: “Let the earth bring forth grass, the herb yielding seed … and God saw that it was good.” No weeds.

But then after Adam eats from the Tree of Knowledge (“Science" in Latin) the ground is cursed, described at Genesis 3:18 “Thorns and thistles shall it bring forth.” Weeds.

Then at Genesis Chapter 4:4-5 Abel brings an offering from the first of his flock, the best and “The Lord had respect for Abel’s offering."

"But to Cain and his offering the Lord had no respect.” Cain, the tiller of the soil, can only bring an offering from the ground that has been cursed with thorns and thistles — weeds.

If a bite from the tree of science was the cause that cursed the ground and created the weeds, then science certainly can’t eradicate those weeds or end the curse.

What’s the solution?

Either the eradication of modern agriculture, which doesn’t seem likely or desirable, or a natural process to eradicate weeds and end the curse on the ground.

Organic farming is certainly God’s preferred method, according to Scripture. But how to get rid of weeds without using the science of herbicides is, clearly, man’s burden: “In the sweat of your face you shall eat bread (and harvest the wheat).”

God is telling man that getting rid of the weeds is not supposed to be easy. Eradicating the curse on the ground is going to require sweat.

Pete Spiro

Stevenson