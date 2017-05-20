Riverhawks lose state play-in heartbreaker

MILWAUKIE – One play, one hit, one bounce, one break.

That’s all that stood between The Dalles baseball team from a state play-in upset win over No. 7 Rex-Putnam.

The Riverhawks totaled six hits, received four walks, but stranded 10 runners and had four runners thrown out on the basepaths in a 3-2 loss Friday in a 5A matchup played at Putnam High School.

While the Hawk offense struggled to get the clutch hits, junior starter Jordan Wetmore tossed a complete-game six-hitter with two strikeouts and a walk. The right-hander allowed three runs, all unearned, in his 86-pitch effort.

“This has been the story with us all season,” said senior outfielder Daniel Peters. “We have gotten really good pitching and we just couldn’t produce on offense. It is frustrating. It is frustrating most of all for our pitchers. They are throwing a great game like Jordan did today, and for some reason, we just couldn’t produce enough runs to reward his effort. If you can’t produce runs, you are not going to make it at this level. That was proven today.”

Both teams battled to a scoreless draw through the first two frames, until an RBI sacrifice fly by Dominic Smith knocked in Henry Lee, giving TD a 1-0 lead in the top of the third inning.

In the bottom of the third inning, Rex-Putnam scored a pair of unearned runs on a two-run double off the bat of Zack Creswick to make it a 2-1 game.

The Kingsmen (19-6 overall) later added their third unearned run in the fifth, after an RBI triple by Kody Hall plated Creswick.

Wetmore retired the side in the bottom of the sixth, so the Hawks had one last chance to stage rally on Putnam reliever Jordan Proudfoot.

Jose Gonzalez led off with an infield single, but then Johnny Miller reached on a fielder’s choice with Gonzalez out at second on a force.

Peters smacked a single to center, putting the tying runs on base for No. 3 hitter Dawson Hoffman.

Hoffman bounced into a fielder’s choice, with Miller thrown out at third, but TD still had the tying runs on base with two down.

Lee drilled an RBI single to center, chasing home Peters to make it a 3-2 score with two outs and the tying run in scoring position.

On TD’s next hitter, Proudfoot had a 2-2 count, and managed to induce a game-ending groundout to preserve the Putnam victory.

Proudfoot, the soft-tossing senior right-hander, allowed one run on four hits with a strikeout and two walks over the final four innings for the save.

“It is a tough way to lose, but it is the state playoffs, you got to make your breaks and we came a little short today,” Sugg said.

Smith was 2 for 2 with an RBI, Lee added a hit, two walks, a run scored and an RBI, Peters went 1 for 3 with a run and Miller tacked on a hit and a walk in three plate appearances to account for TD’s five-hit attack.

Creswick and Hall had two hits each and combined for three RBIs for the Kingsmen, who host Corvallis on Wednesday.

Putnam’s other two hits came on bunt singles, as Wetmore four in a row, five in a row and the final four batters he faced.

“Jordan has been throwing well for us over the last three weeks and he threw a great game today against a really good club,” Sugg said. “They have been averaging eight or nine runs a game and he held them to three. I can’t say enough about his performance. He is only junior and he is going to come back even better. He is going to get stronger and bigger and I am expecting some great things from him.”

This season, the Riverhawks started 4-4 and moved to 6-7 after a 15-11 road comeback against Mountain View on April 11.

With a 6-9 record, TD picked up consecutive league wins, one over Pendleton and two versus Hermiston, to even its record at 9-9.

After that, the Hawks lost five straight until a season-saving 6-5 comeback triumph against Hermiston on May 9.

The Dalles (10-17) lost its last two games versus Hood River Valley and Cleveland entering the state play-in rounds.

“This is the first time in a couple of years that we have made the playoffs, which is big for this program,” said senior outfielder Preston Klindt. “Getting to this point is a huge credit to this coaching staff. Coach Sugg gave us an opportunity to play and showed confidence in a lot of us. We gave everything we had, we made it as far as we could and I think this was a great first step for all these young guys that will be coming back.”

Although Klindt, Peters, Miller, Hoffman and Jacob Wetmore won’t be around next season, Peters said the remaining roster of six freshmen and six juniors will be more motivated to take another step forward in the future.

“I think it all starts in the offseason for them,” Peters said. “They need to hit the weight room and be in the cages. Coach Sugg did a good job of getting the pitchers throwing early, so I think that will make a huge difference in the future. If we can continue doing that, we will be in good shape for next year.”

Back in the dugout after a 10-year hiatus, Sugg helped lead the Hawks to 10 wins and a playoff berth.

Now the Hall of Fame skipper can cultivate the winning formula for this group.

“It is great to be back,” Sugg said. “I have missed it over the last couple of years. It is great to back here in this program with these kids and their families. It is great to get those competitive juices flowing again and get back in the state playoffs again. I couldn’t have asked for a better group of kids. I stepped into a really group. They all have great attitudes and a good work ethic. I think they have bought into my philosophy and I am really looking forward to working with them this summer and over the next couple of years.”