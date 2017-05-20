What's Happening from May 21, 2017

MAY

Weekend, May 19-21

COUNTRY PLAYERS: The Town and Country Players of South Wasco County will present the Musical "Once Upon a Time Shop” May 19-20 at 7 p.m.; and May 21 at 2 p.m. All performances at Maupin Legion Hall, 408 Deschutes Avenue, Maupin. Tickets $5 kids, $8 age 12 and up. Created & arranged by Ed Kee.

Friday, May 19

ROCKET CAMP: Model rocketry camp deadline for registration. Build and launch a model rocket. Sponsored by Northern Wasco County Parks and Recreation District. Class is May 19, 3 to 6 p.m., and May 20, 9 a.m. to noon. Classes at Columbia Gorge Community College, launching at Sorosis Park. Call 541-296-9533 or visit www.nwprd.org.

CANCELED: Hidden Adventures at Columbia Gorge Discovery Center has been canceled.

SONGBOOK: Voci and the Gorge Jazz Collective present “The Great American Songbook,” 7 p.m. Second performance Sunday, May 21, 2 p.m. Both performances at Wy’east Performing Arts Center, Odell. Information online at gorgeorchestra.org.

EVENING EXCELLENCE: The Dalles High School’s National Honor Society chapter will be holding their annual Evening of Excellence 7 p.m. at the TDHS auditorium. Those students who, in the judgment of their teacher, have displayed that outstanding “spark” and love for learning in a class or subject area will be recognized. This event is free of charge, and community support is appreciated.

Saturday, May 20

TAKE TWO: Guitarist Kim Beyers and vocalist Andree Yost from the Portland dance band "Cool Change PDX" will join Ted Horwitz as “Take Two” Trio in a wide variety of music for listening and dancing at Route 30 Bottles & Brews, 317 E. Second Street 7 to 10 p.m.

BINGO: Bingo at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W 9th Street, The Dalles. Doors open at 4 p.m. Bingo starts at 6 p.m. All ages welcome (children from 12 to 18 years old must be accompanied by a legal guardian). New players encouraged to arrive by 5:30 p.m.



BUS TOUR: Steve Carlson leads an expedition to explore the east side of Mt. St. Helens, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Meet at 8:45 a.m. at the front entrance of the Columbia Gorge Discovery Center, 5000 Discovery Drive, The Dalles, for a one-day bus tour. The fee is $50 and includes a box lunch and bottled water. Reserve your place by making a $25 deposit by May 16, by calling 541-296-8600 ext. 201. For more information visit www.gorgediscovery.org.

Tuesday, May 23

LYLE LIONS: Senior meals at noon. Lyle Lions Community Center. Corner of Hwy 14 and 5th St. Public is invited.

DEATH CAFÉ: Death Cafe at The Dalles Wasco County Library, 6:30 p.m. People gather to eat dessert, drink tea and discuss death. Objective is to "increase awareness of death with a view to helping people make the most of their (finite) lives.” This month’s topic is whole body and organ donation. For more information, call Colleen Ballinger at 541-980-3296

May 27 thru Sept 4

FREE ADMISSION: Columbia Gorge Discovery Center and Fort Dalles Museum are participating in the 2017 Blue Star Museums, a program that offers free admission for all active duty, National Guard and Reserve military personnel and up to five family members, from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day. For more information about Columbia Gorge Discovery Center, phone (541) 296-8600 ext. 201, or visit www.gorgediscovery.org. For information about Fort Dalles Museum, phone 541-296-4547 or visit www.fortdallesmuseum.org.

Friday & Saturday, May 27-28

CAT FISH: Gorge Outfitters of Rufus will host a catfish derby, with allowable catches on the arm of the John Day River only. Entry form available, call Wendy at 541-739-2222 for information, or visit in person at Gorge Outfitters Supply on First Street, downtown Rufus.

Sunday & Monday, May 28-29

MEMORIAL DAY: Wasco celebrates with country breakfast 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the fire station Sunday and Monday, and family fun Sunday evening 4 to 8 p.m. at the old grade school. Ceremonies and celebration downtown start 10:30 a.m. Monday, parade at 11 a.m. Lots of activities.

Tuesday, May 30

LYLE LIONS: Senior meals at noon. Lyle Lions Community Center. Corner of 5th St. and Hwy 14. Everyone is welcome.

JUNE

FARMERS’ MARKET: is open 9:00 to 1:00 every Saturday from June until October at the City Park. Fresh fruits, vegetables and more.

Saturday, June 3

LYLE LIONS: Lyle Lions Pancake Breakfast/Scholarship donation, 1 to 10 a.m. at community center, corner of Fifth and Highway 14.

ANNUAL MEETING: The Original Wasco County Courthouse annual meeting and program takes place at 1:30 p.m. There is no charge for admission to the meeting and program. Summer hours at the Courthouse are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays through September. The Original Courthouse is located at 410 W. 2nd Place, behind the Chamber of Commerce.

SOLAR VIEWING: Bob Yoesle from Friends of the Goldendale Observatory will present a solar viewing free to the public from 11 am to 4 pm at Columbia Gorge Discovery Center in The Dalles. This event is free, and will be held, weather and clouds permitting, on the museum lawn. For more information visit www.gorgediscovery.org.



Monday, June 5

LYLE LIONS: Club meeting, potluck 6 p.m., meeting 6:30 p.m. Information at 541-365-2921.

Monday & Tuesday, June 5-6

TOURNAMENT OF TRADITION: The Mid-Columbia Health Foundation hosts their two-day Tournament of Tradition golf benefit at The Dalles Country Club. Register online at www.mcmc.net/mchf, or call 541-296-7275.

Friday, June 9

WOODY GUTHRIE: Libby Burke presents “Get Me a Folksinger! Woody Guthrie and the BPA” at Columbia Gorge Discovery Center and Museum, 5000 Discovery Drive, at 7 p.m. Burke is an archivist at the Bonneville Power Administration Library. Guest musician Bill Murlin will play Woody Guthrie songs. Tickets and information call 541-296-8600 ext. 201, or visit www.gorgediscovery.org

Weekend, June 10-11

SONG FEST: Cascade Singers and Cascade Youth Choir present “The Great American Choral Song Fest” Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m. The concert includes folk tunes, show tunes, spirituals, and jazz standards in a sampler of songs made in the U.S.A. The venue is St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 1805 Minnesota Street in The Dalles. Admission is by donation.

Tuesday, June 20

RESERVE NOW: St. Peter's Altar Society Annual Bazaar will take place on Nov.18. To reserve a vendor table, please contact Laurie Miller at 541-993-0448.

Saturday, June 24

BICYCLE TOUR: The 15th Annual Mt. Adams Country Bicycle Tour will have you cycling on quiet country roads around the Trout Lake area with Mt. Adams right over your shoulder. Four ride options include an 11½-mile Family Friendly ride, a 51-mile Trout Lake - BZ Corner - Glenwood Loop, a 54-mile Forest Route and a 105-mile Infinity Ride. All rides feature well-marked routes, well-stocked rest stops, lunch and dinner options, plus sag wagons, repair support and emergency coverage.