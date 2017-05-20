Wood, Conklin kick off 5A meet

The Dalles freshman Tressa Wood placed eighth in the 3,000 meters this morning with a personal-record time of 11 minutes and 15.63 seconds at the 5A OSAA State Track and Field Championship in Eugene, improving on her old PR set at districts last week in Hermiston (11:23.34).

Also for the Riverhawks, Justin Conklin needed an eighth-place outcome or better to move into the 110-meter hurdles, and wound up in 10th place after a rally of 16.35.

The rest of the Riverhawk athletes finished action on Saturday.