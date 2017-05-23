Crosstalk: Time for more road, bridge funds

If ever a nation needed to work on upgrading its infrastructure, it’s the United States in 2017. For too many years, our political leaders have been hesitant to ante up the funds this country needs to rebuild our highways, bridges, telecommunications equipment, railroad lines, port facilities, broadband networks, energy systems, and much more.

Everything has a life span, even concrete and steel structures. It has been too easy for politicians — and citizens — to simply take a look at the scope of what is needed and feel overwhelmed.

“We just can’t afford it,” seems to be the sad refrain. I believe the opposite is true — we can’t afford NOT to invest in our infrastructure.

The statistics on our crumbling network of roads and bridges, our seaports and airports, our railway passenger system, has become more than embarrassing; it has become a possible threat to the well-being of Americans who are simply trying to get from one place to another.

For instance, according to the American Road & Transportation Builders Association, approximately 10 percent of the bridges in the United States are listed as “structurally deficient” and in need of repairs. That 10 percent figures works out to be roughly 58,500 bridges.

Also damning of our casual approach to this growing crisis is this factoid: At the current pace of investment, it would reportedly take 21 years to replace or upgrade the bridges that are currently regarded as deficient. And of course, those bridges decay a little bit more each day, increasing not only the price tag for repairs, but also growing the potential for tragedy.

Our political leaders often don’t blink when it comes to swiftly approving billions to rebuild war-torn Iraq and Afghanistan, for example. But if there is a dam in Oregon that is getting to the point where local officials fear it could possibly collapse, well, it may take years to figure out how to fund the needed improvements to take care of that problem.

It’s crazy. In this situation, President Donald Trump deserves a lot of credit for proposing to spend $1 trillion on infrastructure upgrades across the country.

Last week, the Trump administration proposed spending an initial $200 billion over the next 10 years to encourage this investment. His plan is geared to spur the private sector, as well as state and local government entities, to contribute more of their own funds.

Although it’s nowhere near the $1 trillion Trump called for while campaigning, this is a solid, good faith effort by the president, and Congress needs to get behind it.

Further, this national rebuilding project would employ thousands of workers, which has vast benefits by itself.

In recent decades, Congress has been either cowardly or obtuse in its refusal to raise the gas tax to help pay for badly needed improvements to our roads, bridges, and other networks.

Our faint-hearted members of Congress have avoided increasing the federal gas tax – which is currently pegged at 18.4 cents per gallon — since 1993, nearly a quarter-century ago!

Sure, no one likes to pay more in taxes, but how much do the members of Congress think we’d like to have bridges collapse under our cars, as happened in Minneapolis in 2007? On Aug. 1 of that year, an eight-lane, steel truss arch bridge that carried Interstate 35 across the Mississippi River collapsed suddenly, costing 13 lives and injuring 145.

Tragically, that type of occurrence could become more common if Congress does not act on this critical issue.

Vast amounts of money are needed for infrastructure upgrades, and time is wasting.

— Jesse Burkhardt