Dufur wins first district title since 2008

With a chance to win their first district crown since 2008, Dufur baseball coach C.S. Little sent out his ace starter Kolbe Bales to get the Rangers over the mountaintop.

Once again, the 2017 Blue Mountain Conference Player of the Year delivered a masterful pitching performance.

Bales tossed six innings of three-hit ball with 13 strikeouts and no walks, as the No. 1-ranked Rangers defeated No. 7 Sherman by a 5-0 margin for the district crown in action Saturday at Bob White Field in Pendleton.

With Saturday’s gem, Bales (6-0) lowered his earned run average to 0.15 with 117 strikeouts and nine walks in 47 innings pitched.

“I was very happy that we came out with the victory today,” Bales said. “Since it had been so long since we won districts, it meant a lot to our team. We played really well. Everybody came together and did everything they had to do.”

Facing Sherman starter Cal Homer, the Rangers scored one run in the first inning and created even more distance with a three-run second inning.

Dufur finished with a run in the fourth, as an eight-hit effort gave Bales all the support he needed.

Hagen Pence was 3 for 4 with an RBI, Bales added two hits and an RBI, and Bailey Keever wound up 1 for 3 with a walk, two runs scored and two RBIs.

Cayton Sinay had a hit and a run scored, Russell Peters walked twice and Connor Uhalde went 0 for 3 with a walk, a stolen base and two runs scored.

For the Huskies, Diego Valdez posted two singles, Brett Troutman doubled, and Maverick tacked on a single to account for the team’s offense.

Bales said that the plan against Sherman was to treat matters as if it was just another game.

“I went into it with the mindset that I will do good things,” Bales said. “I was just hitting my spots and changing my pitches up. By changing it up, it had them guessing, which is always good when you are pitching.”

Dufur started the 2017 campaign with 21 consecutive wins and outscored opponents by a 222-59 margin, until a 17-2 mercy-ruled loss at Culver on May 12.

Looking back, Keever feels it was a good eye-opening experience for this group.

“I think the loss made us realize we have to show up and play as hard as we can, all the time, otherwise things can go south on you really quickly,” Keever said.

Last season, Dufur went 12-15 overall and finished as the third seed in the district playoffs, defeating Sherman, but losing to Irrigon in the title contest.

The Rangers wound up losing in their opening-round state matchup to eventual champion, Burns.

While many of the names this year are the same from that 2016 group, Bales has seen a different mental approach across the board.

“We have taken a big jump from last year,” Bales said. “We went from barely getting into districts last year to winning it all. Hopefully, our success this year helps the younger kids and everyone else realize that we have a chance of winning it all this year, so we have to take it seriously.”

As the No. 1 seed in the 2A state bracket, the Rangers (22-1 overall) hit the field against 16th-seeded Bandon (14-8) at 4 p.m. Wednesday at Quinton Street Ballpark in The Dalles.

So, four wins and the Rangers claim a first-ever state championship.

“It’s an exciting feeling that we get to keep our season going,” Bales said. “Every game means something now and any mistake or mental error could cost anyone the game, so we just have to stay within ourselves and get the job done. That’s the fun part of baseball.”