Letter to the Editor: Azure’s weeds

To the editor:

A serious misunderstanding is circulating concerning Azure Farms’ weed problem. It is that they would lose organic status on crops currently growing if the county was to make an application of synthetic pesticides. This is not true.

The USDA NOP (National Organic Program) allows for emergency weed control with synthetic pesticides when the state or county deems it necessary. And unless the fields at Azure Farms are so infested with weeds as to render them un-harvestable, this weed control will only occur outside of the crop-growing areas, in buffers and along fence lines.

Should it prove necessary for the county to spray an entire field, including the standing crop, then there would have been little point in harvesting that crop.

In either case, the field itself would not lose its certification.

As for the plan put forth by the owners of Azure Farms, the only question is: Why haven’t they been implementing this plan all along?

Organic weed control costs anywhere from 10 to 100 times as much as conventional or “chemical” weed control, which is why farmers moved away from the old ways to the new ways, the same way you moved from a manual typewriter to an iPhone. And the single most-important factor in determining how much an organic farmer will spend depends on how out-of-control the weeds have become.

As such, I predict that the owners of Azure Farms, contrary to their professed Biblical beliefs, will quickly grow tired and broke trying to deal with their runaway weed problem. I could be wrong. But any organic farmer who is so demonstrably delinquent in managing weeds over the years clearly has no ability to deal with them once they’ve become a problem for neighboring farms. Things are about to go from bad to worse for the neighbors of Azure Farms.

Mischa Popoff

Royse City, Texas