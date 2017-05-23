Letter to the Editor: Thank you

To the editor:

I would like to thank Wasco County voters for electing me as one of the new CGCC board members and Dr. James Willcox for his 30-plus years serving on the board. Meeting the needs of CGCC students academically, in career development and certification programs, are integral parts of what will make CGCC strong and successful. Working as a unified college district is essential. Change is coming at CGCC.

Thank you for electing me to be part of the change.



Dana Campbell

The Dalles