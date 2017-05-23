Memorial Day observances planned

Memorial Day observances are planned in The Dalles and Wasco on Monday, May 29, and each community is marking the annual event in a different way:

Wasco

Hundreds traditionally turn out for Wasco’s Memorial Day ceremony, which feature a flyover by military jets and a full slate of activities.

The morning begins with a country breakfast from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the fire station on Old Highway 97. The meal is a fundraiser for ABC Huskies Day Care.

A memorial service takes place at The Depot in downtown Wasco and Sen. Bill Hansell, who represents District 29, is scheduled to address the crowd at 10 a.m.

Jake Grossmiller has been named grand marshal of the 2017 parade through the downtown blocks that begins at 11 a.m. Grossmiller is a radio personality with ties to the Fort Dalles Rodeo Association and other organizations.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tales of the Wild West author Rick Steber will be at city hall to sign books and do a reading at 3 p.m.

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., a library book sale is scheduled at the Old Wasco School, where raffle tickets for a two-night stay at Wildhorse Resort & Casino, along with other prizes, will be sold, as will T-shirts, hats and cups.

The Paradise Chuck Wagon serves lunch at the Depot at 11:30 a.m. and a pastry auction takes place at noon.

During the afternoon, there will be a variety of family entertainment, including a visit from a clown, face painting and balloon twisting.

A classic car show located west of the Depot also takes place during the day, with prizes awarded in different categories.

The city’s tractor, wagon and train will offer people rides between events throughout the day.

Wasco is also holding a few activities on Sunday, May 28, including a country breakfast from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the fire station and the book sale at the old school.

A family game night is planned at the Wasco Annex from 4 to 8 p.m.

For more information visit Wascooregon.com.

The Dalles

Ruben Hall, commander of American Legion Post 19 and Auxiliary, invites area residents to gather at noon in front of the Veterans Memorial at Kelly Viewpoint in The Dalles.

“It’s very important that we don’t forget the reason we have our freedom and what we owe the people who gave all,” said Vandee Mauser, who will serve as master of ceremonies.

Mauser is the District 5 commander for the legion. She and Eva Summers, District 5 judge advocate and adjutant, will explain the symbolic setting on a “POW/MIA” table.

The missing man table is set up at official military functions to remember and honor those who never came home.

To start the ceremony, Boy Scout Troop 395 will post the national and state colors and seventh grader Samantha Huskey will sing the National Anthem.

The invocation will be given by VFW Chaplain Jeremy Anderson and Dan Brophy, chaplain for The Dalles outpost of Point Man International Ministries, will give the benediction.

The Dalles Mayor Steve Lawrence, a decorated Vietnam veteran, is the keynote speaker.

The service also includes laying floral wreaths in front of the memorial to represent the fallen in all of America’s wars.

VFW Post 2471 and Auxiliary and the Mid-Columbia Veterans Memorial Committee will also take part in this portion of the ceremony, which is organized in a partnership between the three service groups.