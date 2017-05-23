MINT bust nabs four

Four people have been arrested on heroin charges following a local investigation by the Mid-Columbia Interagency Narcotics Task Force.

Jeffrey Blair, 61, Dallesport, was arrested May 10 in the 500 block of Mt. Hood Street at charged with unlawful delivery and possession of heroin.

Novah R. McCaleb, 20, The Dalles, was arrested the same day in the 3600 block of West Sixth Street a charged with unlawful possession of heroin.

Also taken into custody was Matthew S. Phillips, 24, of The Dalles. He was arrested in the 1200 block of West Sixth Street on charges of unlawful possession of heroin and attempted unlawful possession of heroin.

Nicholas G. McCabe, 26, also of The Dalles, was arrested in the 1200 block of West Sixth Street on a charge of attempted unlawful possession of heroin.

All were lodged at the regional jail in The Dalles.

MINT also worked with the Klickitat County Sheriff’s Office in Washington on this case, which led to a search warrant at Blair’s residence at 111 Hwy 197, No. 43 in Dallesport. Marshal A. Johnson, 24, was arrested on a drug charge by the Klickitat County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information in these cases or any drug related ongoing cases is encouraged to call the MINT tipline at 541-296-1885.

MINT is comprised of officers from The Dalles Police Department and the Wasco County Sheriff’s Office.