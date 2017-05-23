For the Record for May 23, 2017

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Tuesday May 23, 2017

Accidents

The Dalles City

May 22, 10:53 a.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, West 10th and Cherry Heights streets. Officer assisted with the exchange of information.

May 22, 1:46 p.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, 200 block of Steelhead Way. Officer assisted with the exchange of information.

Wasco County

May 22, 5:45 p.m. – Single vehicle, non-injury crash, Interstate 84 eastbound, milepost 72. Driver struck the cliff and spun around in the road resting against traffic.

Police Reports

The Dalles City

A runway report was taken Friday morning from the 1300 block of East 13th Place.

Michael James Collins, 31, The Dalles, was arrested Friday morning in the 1700 block of East 11th Street and is accused of unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

A theft report was taken Friday morning from the 200 block of East 3rd Street after an employee reported a customer failed to pay for his tab.

Animal control responded to Sorosis Park on a report of a dog at large. The dog was located and taken to the animal shelter. A report was taken.

Jimmy Lee Cain, 24, The Dalles, was arrested Friday afternoon in the 1700 block of East 10th Street and is accused of probation violation.

An identity theft report was taken Friday afternoon from the 1100 block of Quinton Street after a victim reported his credit card was fraudulently used.

Rocky Eric Spino, 28, The Dalles, was arrested Friday afternoon at the In-Lieu site and is accused of unlawful possession of methamphetamine and three counts of post-prison violations.

A theft report was taken Friday afternoon from the 900 block of Chenowith Loop Road after a caller reported her son’s scooter was stolen.

Jarrod Andrew Wilson, 39, The Dalles, was arrested Friday evening during a traffic stop at East 9th and Federal streets and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Austin Robert Peters, 37, The Dalles, was arrested Saturday morning in the 1700 block of East 19th Street and is accused of second-degree burglary, first-degree disorderly conduct, harassment, and two counts of third-degree theft.

Police responded to East 13th and Washington streets early Saturday morning after a caller reported a disturbance in the alley. Three juvenile subjects were located who had been involved in a verbal altercation. The juveniles were all cited and released for minor in possession of alcohol. A report was taken.

An abandoned vehicle report was taken Saturday morning from the 1700 block of West 6th Street. The vehicle was impounded.

A restraining order violation report was taken Saturday morning from the 2400 block of West 10th Street after a victim reported she was being texted by a male subject who is not supposed to contact her. The incident is under investigation.

Emmanuel Rodriguez Leon, 29, of Meyers, Florida, was arrested Saturday afternoon at the skate park and is accused of two counts of displaying obscene material to a minor.

Police responded to the 600 block of West 7th Place Saturday afternoon on a report of a dog at large. The dog was located and initially taken to the animal shelter. Staff at the shelter recognized the dog and was able to contact the owner. A report was taken.

A theft report was taken Saturday evening from the 300 block of East 2nd Street after a victim reported his cell phone was stolen.

Police responded to East 14th and Quinton streets early Sunday morning after a caller reported a group of kids running around in the area. Three juvenile subjects were located. All three were cited for possession of marijuana and curfew violation. During questioning all three subjects admitted to opening unlocked cars in the area but did not take any items. A handgun was found where the subjects were contacted and it was seized as evidence. A report was taken.

Police responded to Highway 197 and Fremont Road Sunday morning after a caller reported observing a vehicle off the road in the area. The vehicle damaged some guardrail and a report was taken.

A theft report was taken Sunday morning from the 1100 block of Clark Street after a caller reported her vehicle was broken into and had some items stolen.

A criminal trespass report was taken Sunday afternoon from the 3500 block of West 6th Street after a caller reported he had an ex-employee come onto the property after being told not to come back. The incident is under investigation.

Police responded to the police station Sunday evening after a caller reported finding a dog on the interstate. The dog was lodged at the animal shelter and a report was taken.

Branor Leevon Hawley, 36, The Dalles, was arrested early Monday morning in the 2300 block of West 10th Street and is accused of second-degree child neglect and criminal nonsupport. Molly Jo Rossman, 36, The Dalles, was also arrested and is accused of first-degree criminal mistreatment, second-degree child neglect, and criminal nonsupport.

A stolen vehicle report was taken Monday morning from the 2500 block of Wright Street.

Shayne Christopher Brookshier, 29, The Dalles, was arrested Monday morning in the 1000 block of East 13th Street and is accused of probation violation.

Wasco County

A stolen vehicle report was taken Friday morning from Tygh Valley.

An identity theft report was taken was taken Friday morning from the 4000 block of Skyline Road.

Kevin Dale Shields, 57, Dufur, was arrested Friday evening in Dufur during a traffic stop and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and contempt of court.

An abandoned vehicle report was taken Friday evening from Mosier. The vehicle was impounded.

Tanner James Glenn, 20, Hood River, was arrested early Sunday morning on Forest Service Road 44 near the 160 spur and is accused of probation violation.

A search and rescue report was taken Sunday evening from Forest Service Road 43 after a caller reported her father was missing and had not returned from mushroom hunting. The subject was found ok later in the evening as he had just gotten lost.

Deputy responded to the 4100 block of Chenowith Road Sunday evening after a caller reported he was on the property to repossess a vehicle and was involved in a verbal dispute with subjects in the area. An informational report was taken.

Deputy responded to Maupin City Park Monday morning after maintenance staff reported that there was substantial damage to a restroom. A criminal mischief report was taken.

Mindi Kim Simonton, 34, Maupin, was arrested Monday evening in the 3300 block of West 6th Street and is accused of post-prison violations.

Christopher Glenn Whitehouse, 37, The Dalles, was arrested early Tuesday morning in the 3800 block of West 10th Street on three warrants for second-degree failure to appear.

Joshua Dale Phillips, 43, The Dalles, was arrested early Tuesday morning at Taylor Lake and is accused of probation violation and post-prison violations.

Oregon State Police

Kenneth Lee Phillips, 53, Maupin, was arrested Sunday afternoon on the 1710 Forest Service Road and is accused of probation violation and parole violation. He was also arrested on a warrant for failure to appear.

Kenneth Allen Matney, 40, The Dalles, was arrested Sunday evening in the 1000 block of Sevenmile Hill Road and is accused of probation violation and four counts of a wildlife offense. He was also arrested on a warrant for failure to appear. Jodee Elizabeth Ewing, 32, The Dalles, was also arrested and is accused of two counts of probation violation.

Lisa Ann Stearns, 46, Portland, was arrested Monday morning during a traffic stop on Highway 197 and Bret Clodfelter Way on a warrant for failure to appear.

Regional Jail

Michael Lewis McIntyre, 46, Randal, Wash., was booked and released Monday on a court commitment for probation violation.

Lottery

Oregon

Friday, May 19

Mega Millions – 1-4-5-24-30; Mega: Multiplier: 3

Pick 4 – 1 p.m. 8-1-8-2; 4 p.m. 2-2-8-4; 7 p.m. 2-3-9-9; 10 p.m. 6-3-5-2

Lucky Lines – 3-8-11-13-18-24-28-32

Saturday, May 20

Powerball – 5-22-45-47-54; Powerball: 3; Multiplier: 2

Megabucks – 1-2-25-26-37-43

Win for Life – 5-66-69-77

Pick 4 – 1 p.m. 7-2-0-3; 4 p.m. 8-6-3-5; 7 p.m. 9-1-3-8; 10 p.m. 3-5-5-2

Lucky Lines – 3-8-11-15-18-22-25-31

Sunday, May 21

Pick 4 – 1 p.m. 9-4-9-5; 4 p.m. 7-8-5-1; 7 p.m. 1-9-7-7; 10 p.m. 6-2-9-3

Lucky Lines – 3-7-11-16-18-21-25-31

Monday, May 22

Megabucks – 3-5-12-24-29-38

Win for Life – 7-12-28-71

Pick 4 – 1 p.m. 5-0-0-0; 4 p.m. 4-1-0-6; 7 p.m. 9-0-6-8; 10 p.m. 5-0-0-8

Lucky Lines – 3-7-9-16-17-21-27-30

Washington

Friday, May 19

Match 4 – 3-6-11-19

Daily Game – 0-0-1

Saturday, May 20

Lotto – 6-8-10-24-26-40

Hit 5 – 6-7-8-10-18

Match 4 – 6-8-12-24

Daily Game – 6-0-5

Sunday, May 21

Match 4 – 9-11-12-13

Daily Game – 3-3-9

Monday, May 22

Lotto – 1-5-16-21-29-47

Hit 5 – 13-19-21-22-29

Match 4 – 5-7-15-23

Daily Game – 7-2-2