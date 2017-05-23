Riverhawk tracksters give coach hope for the future

With all but one athlete celebrating a first state track and field meet experience, The Dalles head coach Garth Miller feels that the 2017 campaign is a good first step toward great things to come.

Tressa Wood set a personal record in the 3,000 meters, both Cameron Perez and Julian Hernandez were top-10 performers in the javelin and the girls’ 4x400-meter relay set a new season-best time at the 5A OSAA State Championships ending Saturday at Historic Hayward Field in Eugene.

“I think it was good experience for them to run there at state meet level,” Miller said of his team. “They performed well. That state meet experience will be valuable for the future. They will know more what to expect and be more confident when they get there again.”

On Friday, Wood had a personal-record mark of 11 minutes and 15.63 seconds to get on the podium in eighth place.

In Saturday’s 1,500, the freshman posted her second-best mark of the year of 5:15.46, just shy of her personal record of 5:12.02 set on April 28, to chalk up 12th place.

“Tressa had a great showing,” Miller said. “As a freshman, she showed us what she is capable of doing now. It was a good effort on her part. She has three more years left in her career and she will continue to be an asset to our team.”

Perez, a junior, has been steadily improving his javelin distances over the last month, claiming a district championship with his personal-record toss of 165-feet-4 inches.

At state, Perez had a top toss of 159-07 to claim seventh place and a podium slot.

“Cameron showed us what he is capable of doing,” Miller said. “He will be a great asset to us next season as well. He made the podium and I was real pleased for him. It was a back-and-forth battle in the javelin finals this year and he was very competitive against a good field.”

Hernandez, a senior, had a landmark season as a javelin participant, staking claim to four wins and two seconds in his eight meets this season.

He had a 157-08 for second at the district meet on May 11, and then tacked on a 158-0 for ninth place in the standings at the state meet on Saturday.

“Julian has had a great season for us this year and finished his senior year by throwing well at state,” Miller said. “He will be missed. He competed hard all season and he picked up a lot high places and wins for us all season long in the javelin. I wish him the best.”

Emma Mullins scored 10th place in the 800 meters with a final time of 2:28.14, just a few seconds shy of her personal record of 2:25.66, and she joined forces with Elizabeth Tapia, Shyanne Cady and Jenna Miller for a season-best mark of 4:23.81 for 12th place.

“They had a great final race. They are a young group of freshmen and sophomores, so I am really excited for them that they got to compete and that they will all be back. That is a plus for the program,” coach Miller said. “I am so proud of Emma. She is a gritty, gutsy runner and has two more years with us, so I am really excited for her to continue on.”

Although Molly Nelson did not get to run at state, Miller mentioned her leadership as one of the hallmarks of her worth to the program.

“Molly has shown great work ethic and senior leadership for us,” coach Miller said. “She will be missed by our kids and the coaches in this program.”

Rounding out the state participants was sophomore Justin Conklin, who amassed a final time of 16.35 seconds to lock down 10th place in the 110-meter hurdle preliminaries.

This season, Conklin had four wins and four seconds, spanning several events, a nice boost up from his freshman campaign, where he posted two wins, a second and six thirds across his track slate.

“Justin will be back, so for him to be able to compete at a high level as a sophomore is a great experience for him,” coach Miller said. “He has a bright future as a hurdler, as well as a high jumper and sprinter.”

Coach Miller finished the 2017 season with more than 80 kids on the active roster, a huge boost not seen in the program for the past decade.

He sees athletes that are determined to put The Dalles track and field back on the map as one of the big state threats in the next few years.

“It is a young group with a lot of talent, so we are just continuing to build,” coach Miller said. “Because we have had big numbers over the last two years, I am excited at the process. By the time many of these underclassmen are going into their junior and senior years, I think they will be very competitive in the CRC. They just have to stay focused and keep working hard.”