OSP team wins work site award

The Dalles Area Command of the Oregon State Police has received the Work Site of the Year award from the agency’s Department Awards Committee.

Lt. Pat Shortt, who runs the local patrol office, nominated his troops for the special distinction because of teamwork in 2016 that he felt was outstanding.

“I believe The Dalles Area Command is unique not only because of the types of activities we were involved in, but because those activities were always the result of many troopers working together without ego to achieve a common goal,” wrote Shortt in his nomination letter

Shortt provided Lt. Mike Turner, who chairs the awards committee, with examples why his troopers deserved the award.

“I’ve seen a lot of times when offices were recognized because an individual trooper handled a major incident; our award was based on a variety of things the troops did – it was good handling of cases and good outcomes achieved because everyone worked as a team,” he said.

After learning that his command had beat out nine others across the state for the award, Shortt expressed pride in their collective achievement.

“I’m just proud to be associated with them,” he said. “They have common sense, purpose and a willingness to fill in where they are needed.”

In his nomination, Shortt cited these examples of how teamwork led to successful resolutions of major cases:

• Forty-four pounds of methamphetamine, 12 pounds of cocaine and a handgun were seized Feb. 23, 2016, by Trooper Alex Zuniga, who stopped a pickup on Highway 97. The backstory, said Shortt, is that Zuniga had agreed to team up with Trooper Jason Calloway that day for a special focus on criminal apprehension through traffic enforcement. He said without that initiative and planning, Zuniga might not have been working that stretch of roadway.

• On June 27, 2016, Trooper Matt Moran heard a statewide broadcast about the search for a vehicle whose driver was involved in a triple homicide in the Woodburn area. He made it a point to observe traffic on Interstate 84 in hopes of spotting the vehicle, which he did as it traveled eastbound near Hood River.

Moran requested assistance and was joined in a pursuit by fellow troopers and a Hood River police officer. His backup shut down traffic on the freeway so Moran could take the suspect into custody without endangering the public.

• Two poaching suspects responsible for killing bighorn sheep off the freeway were arrested April 3, 2016, near Arlington as they attempted to remove the heads of two big horn rams. While the case that generated a lot of media interest was investigated by OSP Fish & Wildlife Division Trooper Brent Ochesky, it was a patrol trooper, Mike Holloran, who confirmed the report with a witness and initially responded to the scene. He detained the suspects until Fish & Wildlife investigators arrived. Ocheskey continued the investigation and procured evidence to build the case.

• After 16 railroad cars carrying highly flammable crude oil derailed near the town of Mosier on June 3, 2016, and some caught fire, troopers from both patrol and Fish & Wildlife responded to assist with evacuation of the town and blocking the freeway.

They provided scene security during cleanup and responded to protests after the initial incident to ensure safety for all. This was an “all hands on deck” event that required a large amount of manpower for more than a week, said Shortt.

He said many troopers reported to duty on their time off and some worked double shifts.

• Three suspects were arrested for attempted murder in a shooting that occurred along I-84 near Cascade Locks on July 16, 2016. Troopers from The Dalles received reports from the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office that a car had been stopped with a subject inside who was suffering from a gunshot wound. The man claimed that he had been wounded by unknown assailants while parked alongside the freeway.

Trooper Zach Bohince later located a vehicle with bullet holes and blood in it. A short time later, the Hood River County Sheriff’s Office stopped a suspicious vehicle with two subjects in it who were in possession of an assault rifle.

Detective Lori Rosebraugh and additional troopers located a third suspect in the woods. Rosebraugh was able to determine that the shooting was an attempted murder in connection with a pre-arranged drug deal. All three suspects were arrested.

• Fish & Wildlife troopers have been actively involved in several large-scale investigations into the poaching of big game. Some of these cases involve numerous suspects, multiple jurisdictions and large numbers of animals that have been killed illegally. Technical support in these investigations has been provided by OSP Criminal Division detectives. In his documentation, Shortt pointed out that troopers from multiple divisions have also teamed up to develop training programs for OSP recruits.

In addition, four troopers from The Dalles join others from around Oregon as part of the agency’s Honor Guard.

The Dalles has three troopers — Bohince, Matt Zistel and Justin Frazier — serving in the defensive tactics program as instructors. They teach law enforcement personnel in the East Region commands, such as Pendleton.

Sergeant Kaipo Raiser is one of five regional public information officer’s in charge of handling OSP media relations.

Three troopers from The Dalles are currently on the state SWAT team. These individuals pick up the additional workload when they are at training or on assignment, said Shortt.

“Our troopers have a service mindset,” he said. “A sizeable number of the troops have a specialty area.”

He said, even when not on duty, troopers from The Dalles are active members of their respective communities.

“The roots of our office run into the community itself,” he said.

Troopers are involved in the annual Pig Bowl competition between law enforcement agencies to benefit families in crisis, the Distinguished Young Women program, and volunteering in schools and with athletic activities.

Senior Trooper Swede Pearson referees basketball games and was recently nominated by the Mid-Columbia Health Foundation for the Wasco County Citizen Volunteer of the Year award.

Shortt said it was gratifying to be able to show his team the plaque that memorialized the good job they have done.



Major Dave Anderson, who started his career in The Dalles, and Major Andy Heider came to the awards ceremony in The Dalles earlier this month. Also traveling from Bend to be present was Capt. Rob Edwards, who oversees this region.