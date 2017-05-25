For the Record for May 25, 2017

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Thursday May 25, 2017

Fire

Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue

The agency responded to 10 calls for emergency medical services on Wednesday.

Police reports

The Dalles Police

Donald Allen Martin, 52, The Dalles, was arrested Wednesday morning in the 2100 block of West 10th Street and accused of probation violation.

On Wednesday morning in the 400 block of Court Street two people in the lobby were reported to be having a disagreement. Situation was resolved by officer.

A man was reported trespassing in the 300 block of West Third Street Wednesday morning.

Suspicious activity was reported near the intersection of East Ninth Street and Lewis Street as someone was impersonating a police officer on Wednesday morning.

Two male subjects were reportedly using an electronic device to make police siren sounds as vehicles passed by.

Subjects were contacted; they admitted they were playing a siren to get motorists to slow down. Advised subjects that impersonating an officer is a crime.

Officers checked on a transient camp behind Safeway Wednesday morning. Officers posted 24-huor vacate notice at campsite that was unoccupied at the time. Appears to be a male subject staying in a tent.

Woman complained of harassment in the 1500 block of East Ninth Street Wednesday morning, Neighbor reportedly threated to kill her puppy and also called her names. Info only at this time; report taken.

On Wednesday morning in the 900 block of Chenowith Loop Road, a gray Subaru ran into a parked truck and began leaking gasoline. Driver of Subaru was cited.

In the 3200 block of Brett Clodfelter Way, a caller advised there was a disturbance Wednesday morning. Officer responded; female subject was trespassed from the location.

On Wednesday afternoon, a caller reported a man outside the property in the 1200 block of Kelly Avenue.

Caller wanted man trespassed because he has been violent in the past. Subject was verbally trespassed from the property.

Melanie Kim Prante, 48, The Dalles, was arrested Wednesday afternoon in the 3300 block of West 13th Street and accused of aggravated theft in the first degree.

A woman was reportedly causing a disturbance in the 3200 block of Brett Clodfelter Way Wednesday afternoon. Woman was trespassed from the property.

A hit and run was reported in the 1200 block of West Sixth Street Wednesday afternoon.

A caller reported his Chevy pickup was struck on right side while he was in a business.

Near West 10th Street and I Street a motorist was cited for having no operator’s license, no insurance, and careless driving Wednesday afternoon. Man drove south on I, went through stop sign and struck another person’s vehicle. Victim was taken to MCMC.

A fight was reported at The Dalles High School Wednesday afternoon. Two 16 year olds were fighting; they were separated and officer was asked to respond to school office.

A dog attacking another dog was reported Wednesday afternoon in the 900 block of east Eighth Street. The attacking dog’s owner was aware of the attack; Caller wanted attacking dog’s owner counseled on problem.

A hit and run was reported in the 800 block of East Scenic Drive. A woman reported a vehicle hit her parked vehicle Wednesday afternoon. Alana Faye Seidel, 27, The Dalles, was arrested Wednesday afternoon near the intersection of West 10th and Trevitt Street and accused of post-prison supervision violations.

Theft of services was reported in the 2500 block of East 10th Street Wednesday afternoon. A caller reported trespassers are taking water from outside faucet.

Suspicious activity was reported in the 2500 block of West 10th Street Wednesday evening.

Two males in a silver Ford pickup inside a garage that recently burned. Male subject at scene said he had permission to be there from owner; officer advised subject that he needed to leave and not take any property with him unless owner was with him.

Wasco County Sheriff

Telephone harassment was reported at Celilo Village Tuesday evening. Caller said a subject taunted her and stared at her. Caller concerned because subject follow women and girls around and harasses them. Deputy contacted man who denied following anyone but admitted to making comments that he was looking for a woman. He was counseled on inappropriate interactions with minors.

Victoria Donna Popper, 42, The Dalles, was arrested Tuesday evening in the 4100 block of Chenowith Loop and accused of DUII-controlled substance; recklessly endangering another person; reckless driving; and endangering the welfare of a minor.

On Wednesday morning in the 6000 block of Rowena River Road, a residential burglar alarm went off. False alarm.

A motor vehicle accident was reported Wednesday morning near Emerson Loop and Eight Mile Road. A caller reported a Toyota pickup in a ditch. Deputy responded to scene and took report.

In the 4100 block of Chenowith Road on Wednesday afternoon, deputies asked to check on welfare of resident who had been out of contact since May 19. Woman was OK.

A two-vehicle head on crash was reported at the intersection of Highway 197 and Fremont. Wednesday afternoon.

Driver southbound on Highway 197 in a Ford Fusion turned in front of another vehicle, a Honda Odyssey, causing crash. One female passenger was transported to hospital; driver of the turning vehicle was cited for making a dangerous left turn.

In the 2000 block of Dry Hollow Road Wednesday afternoon, two llamas were reported out in the orchard by the packing plant. Caller said they would contact owners and help collect the loose animals.

On Wednesday evening, a dark blue Volvo was reported braking and swerving and failing to maintain lane on Highway 30 near the 76 Station. Deputies advised.

Trespassing was reported in the 1000 block of Irvine Street Wednesday evening, with a male subject refusing to leave the area.

DUII was reported Thursday morning in the area of Highway 197 and Shady Brooke Road. A silver SUV was having trouble maintain lane and going slow. Deputies out of position to respond.

In the 77000 block of Highway 216, a large hog was reported wandering around. Dispatch attempted to contact possible owner, no answer to call.

Parole & Probation

Jacob Lee Cheadle, 21, The Dalles, was arrested Wednesday morning and accused of probation violation.

Tyler James Burris, 24, The Dalles, was arrested Wednesday afternoon in the 1100 block of Trevitt Street and accused of three counts of post-prison supervision violations.

Novah Raelia McCaleb, 20, The Dalles, was arrested Wednesday afternoon and accused of two counts of probation violation.

Charles Vincent Selam, 36, Warm Springs, was arrested Wednesday morning and accused of probation violation.

Charles Clifford Cook, 58, Culver, was arrested Wednesday morning and accused of probation violation.

Joanne Elizabeth Rawls, 47, Dufur, was arrested Wednesday and accused of probation violation.

LOTTERY

Oregon

Lucky Lines: 01-07-09-14-FREE-17-22-28-29. Estimated jackpot: $26,000

Mega Millions: Estimated jackpot: $58 million

Megabucks: 05-09-12-15-22-23. Estimated jackpot: $6.3 million

Pick 4 10 p.m.: 0-3-0-9; 1 p.m., 7-4-7-8; 4 p.m., 2-9-1-5; 7 p.m., 4-5-5-0.

Powerball: 28-32-33-38-62, Powerball: 15, Power Play: 2. Estimated jackpot: $250 million

Win for Life: 20-30-33-56

Washington

Daily Game: 0-1-5

Hit 5: 07-14-22-26-32. Estimated jackpot: $130,000

Keno : 06-07-09-21-23-28-32-35-40-42-43-46-51-54-55-62-63-68-73-79

Lotto : 04-05-12-15-22-32. Estimated jackpot: $7.1 million.

Match 4: 05-07-11-16.

Mega Millions: Estimated jackpot: $58 million.

Powerball: 28-32-33-38-62, Powerball: 15, Power Play: 2. Estimated jackpot: $250 million.