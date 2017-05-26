Girl injured in rollover crash on I84

BIGGS — A 17-year-old Idaho girl was seriously injured in a single-vehicle rollover crash Thursday afternoon near Biggs, when a dog traveling in the vehicle jumped into the front seat and bumped the driver.

The driver, who was not identified by the Oregon State Police, was going 75 mph in the westbound lanes on Interstate 84 at milepost 101. The vehicle went onto the inside shoulder, then overcorrected to the right lane before skidding left into the median, rolling two times and ejecting the unbelted driver on the first roll.

The front passenger was belted and uninjured, according to the OSP log.

A trooper arrived on scene as the crash was occurring and saw the passenger crawling out the driver’s side window and begin looking for the driver. A witness helped locate the driver. Both girls were transported to Mid-Columbia Medical Center by ground ambulance and the driver was flown to Oregon Health & Science University in Portland with serious injuries.

As of 7 a.m., Friday morning, the driver was in stable condition.

The cat, Mittens, was located at the scene and taken to Home at Last. The dog, Bonita, was still at large.

OSP said in its log that it wishes to thank all the citizens, nurses and EMTs who were passing by and stopped to help keep the driver breathing.